ALTAMONT GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Head Coach: Johanna Hooks
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "This is my first year as head coach; however, I spent a great deal of time with many of these kids last year, and toward the end of the season, many of them found success and direction, and they had worked to hone throughout the season. This year, we intend to build on that."
» Expectations? "It is so early in the year I hate to make any predictions about where we will end up. What I have seen this year, though, is a group of kids that work incredibly hard, work together as a team, support one another, and have fun together."
» Returners? "Our returning athletes this year are few, but the caliber of these athletes, students, and leaders on the team far outweighs anything else. We have one senior, Teirza Tippits, who, despite working diligently on college prep, works incredibly hard on her events and mentoring some of the newcomers to the team. We have a returning state champion in Grace Nelson, whose work ethic on and off the track is tremendous and is ready to head back to state this year. RayLynn is back and ready to get to business in the pole vault and triple jump, and Peyton Osteen, who plays softball as her primary sport, will still be helping us out throwing when she can."
» Newcomers? "Most of the team are newcomers this year, either as freshmen or deciding to join the team. And although they are new to the team this year, they are making a huge impact. They show maturity both as teammates and athletes that you rarely find in first-year athletes."
ROSTER
• Audrey Brinker, Frosh.
• Rayna Duncan, Frosh.
• Maya Moore, Frosh.
• RayLynn Myers, Soph.
• Grace Nelson, Soph.
• Kylie Osteen, Frosh.
• Peyton Osteen, Soph.
• Makayla Sidwell, Soph.
• Teirza Tippetts, Sr.
• Abby Weishaar, Frosh.
• Gabby Weishaar, Frosh.
ALTAMONT BASEBALL
Head Coach: Alan Whitt
» What did you learn about your team after last season? “We learned that we can be pretty good; we just have to figure out how to be more consistent and worm on mental toughness.”
» Expectations? "I believe that Class 1A is very competitive and that the route to state is tougher than ever. Three-four NTC schools could hoist a trophy at state, and Southern Illinois baseball is always good. We always set the expectation of making it to state."
» Returners? "Tyler Robbins developed into a leader in the fall. He was an all-conference selection in the fall, and I believe he will continue to take the next step in his game. Hayden Siebert was our starting shortstop in the fall. I look for him to continue some excellent defense and be a team contributor at the plate. Mason Winn was a reliever for us last fall; he will have to throw more innings this spring. Jared Hammer was a middle-of-the-order bat who knew how to come up with that big hit in the big games. We will also see time on the mound. Mason Robinson was another big contributor from the fall. He can play anywhere and will be one of our top pitchers. Wyatt Phillips had another big fall at the plate. He is an RBI guy and continues to grow stronger and stronger. We moved him to second base in the fall, and he will continue to work hard and get better. Logan Cornet was a pretty good contact hitter and always seems to be able to get on base. He was our starting left fielder and is an above-average fielder."
» Newcomers? "Keinon Eirhart was a big contributor in the fall with his bat. He has been working hard on developing his bat and should end up being a middle-of-the-order RBI bat. Aden McManaway is a lefty pitcher with above-average ability; he will contend for a starting job in the rotation. Dillan Elam has developed over the last few months. He could throw a few innings for us in the fall and crack the lineup with his bat and defense. Nathan Stuemke was our starting catcher in the fall and has done a great job of getting better over the off-season. He should get some innings on the mound also this spring."
ROSTER
• (1) Clayton Arnold
• (2) Hayden Siebert
• (3) Nathan Stuemke
• (4) Kienon Eirhart
• (5) Carter Siebert
• (6) Dillan Elam
• (8) Nathan Shepard
• (9) Ben Roedl
• (10) Jared Hammer
• (12) Keegan Schultz
• (13) Wyatt Cripe
• (14) Wyatt Phillips
• (16) Ethan Robbins
• (17) Tyler Robbins
• (23) Mason Robinson
• (24) Logan Cornett
• (26) Kaden Davis
• (27) Dyson Wagner
• (29) Aden McManaway
• (32) Eli Miller
• (33) Riley Berg
• (34) Justin Magelitz
• (36) Riley Fenton
• (41) Mason Winn
• (42) Kaidyn Miller
ALTAMONT SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Megan Burrus
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "Last season, looking onto this one is an encouraging view. We had some ups and downs throughout last year, but we finished the season well. We showed ourselves and the people around us just how good we could be. We lost a big chunk of seniors last year, but this group is stepping into those roles and working hard."
» Expectations? "We have to work hard, play clean, and stay competitive, but this team has great potential when we are firing on all cylinders. I'm excited to get some games under our belt and see what we can do."
» Returners? "Bailey Teasley has been the workhorse of this team her entire career. She will spend most of her time in the circle but will also get innings at third base this year. She has the most game experience on the team and will lead us on- and off the field. Ellie McManaway has been Bailey's partner for three seasons now, and they work well together. Ellie leads our team vocally and by example in her work ethic and team spirit. She bats leadoff for us, and I can always count on her to be ready to go in practice or a game. Ciara Hankins played some first base and right field for us last year, ran as a courtesy runner, and did anything we asked of her to get into the game. Julianna Berg is another kid who did anything we asked of her to get onto the field last year. She is very active and successful in FFA, so we have to share her, but we are a better team when she is around. She is quick and strong and is still willing to do anything we need to make the team better. Lanie Tedrick came in off the bench for us last year, mostly in pinch-hitter situations. She will run the infield at first base and bat fifth this year. She is not a flashy player but keeps everything simple and to the point. Peyton Osteen stepped up last season and played second base when we needed a trustworthy glove there. We have moved her over to shortstop this year but expect the same solid defense and game awareness. Peyton might be an underclassman, but she plays as if she belongs on the field all of the time."
» Newcomers? "Grace Lemke has a lot of softball experience, and we plan to take advantage of that. She will share pitching duties with Bailey but will also play third base and bat in the heart of the order."
ROSTER
• (1) Ana Fulk, Jr.
• (2) Sophia Pearcy, Frosh.
• (3) Claire Boehm, Soph.
• (4) Presley Siebert, Frosh.
• (5) Madison Tonn, Frosh.
• (6) Brianna Grunloh, Soph.
• (7) Grace Lemke, Frosh.
• (10) Julianna Berg, Sr.
• (12) Ellie McManaway, Sr.
• (14) Adria Denton, Jr.
• (15) Peyton Osteen, Soph.
• (17) Bailey Teasley, Sr.
• (18) Lanie Tedrick, Jr.
• (19) Ciara Hankins, Sr.
ALTAMONT BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Head Coach: Trenton Deadmond
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "Last year, I was the head coach of the girls' team, but I have moved over to the boys' team this year, with Johanna Hooks as the head girls' coach. We work together and coach by event group instead of gender. So both of us see all of our athletes. That allowed me to learn a little about what makes everyone tick. For the most part, we are a competitive group, both within and without. We work hard against each other in practice to prepare for the pressure of the meets. This team wants to score, and they are not willing to leave an event unfilled, even if it means the temporary pain of having to jump in on a relay that they don’t normally do. That dedication to the team is not coached or trained; it is just part of our culture, who we are as a team. I look for this group to break a lot of records over the coming years."
» Expectations? "Track can be unpredictable, and we like to avoid making conjectures. Anything from weather, injuries, or a poorly timed family trip can derail an individual's season. It would be nice to bring home a sectional championship for the boys' team again this year. Although we graduated some of the biggest contributors to 2021’s team win, I believe that we can be in contention for that plaque again with our returning athletes and new additions. I think we will remain competitive in our area meets, but our number one goal is qualifying as many for the state meet in May as possible. We should see at least one thrower qualify again this year, multiple relays, and several individuals in the jumps and running events."
» Returners? "Out of the nine boys we took to the 2021 1A state meet, there were four graduates, but we are returning the other five. It is great to have athletes with experience at that level of competition, and each one of them is committed to making it back to EIU for 2022. These include seniors Xander Moschenrose and Tristan Rhodes in the sprints, junior Eric Kollmann in the throws, and sophomore Logan Duncan in the sprints. Our returning upperclassmen, covering all event groups, have stepped up to assist our younger athletes and make big contributions. These include senior Sam Frost in the throws, junior Dalton Roedl in the distance events, and junior Devon Sloan in the sprints and jumps. We have leaned heavily on these individuals to be guides and mentors to our underclassmen. We look for big things from all of our returners."
» Newcomers? "We are blessed with some solid numbers this season, with twelve of those being freshmen or newcomers to our program. We are excited to see what they can accomplish and contribute to the team this year. There will be meets where we can put together multiple sprint relays and field several competitors per event thanks to our numerous freshmen and newcomers."
ROSTER
• Derrick Bauer, Frosh.
• Wyatt Cripe, Sr.
• Logan Duncan, Soph.
• Sam Frost, Sr.
• Noah Klimpel, Sr.
• Kingston Koester, Frosh.
• Eric Kollmann, Jr.
• Jason Kollmann, Jr.
• Justin Kollmann, Soph.
• Daniel McCammon, Soph.
• Xander Moschenrose, Sr.
• Jakob Rhodes, Jr.
• Tristan Rhodes, Jr.
• Ben Roedl, Frosh.
• Dalton Roedl, Jr.
• Garrett Schultz, Soph.
• Zach Shafer, Frosh.
• Devon Sloan, Jr.
• Hayden Summers, Frosh.
• Alex Walker, Frosh.
