Willson Contreras’ future in Chicago should gain some clarity over the next three weeks.
Contreras reiterated Sunday that he is always “always open” to contract extension talks but stated he has had no such discussions with the Chicago Cubs. Contreras, a free agent after the season, doesn’t think he wants those talks to happen in-season. That creates a time crunch for the Cubs if they want to lock up the 29-year-old catcher before the offseason.
However, “if” is the key component to that equation. A blueprint already exists for how the Cubs have been handling expiring contracts with star players. Contreras finds himself in the the same position his World Series-champion teammates experienced last year — no contract extension before the season, leading to a situation that ended with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez traded in July deadline moves.
Contreras admitted how the trio’s situations played out were in his head before he reported to camp Sunday. He is committed to taking everything one day at a time.
“They know what they’re doing. They know what’s best for the team,” Contreras said of the front office. “I’m here because I love my team, and whatever happens is going to happen.
“Every time that I see a trade rumor and I read them, I’m proud of myself. That means I’m doing good things that the other teams might need or see good in me.”
Contreras acknowledged it would be fun to test free agency and see how other teams value him. He said reaching free agency would be “a dream come true” because of what his journey through the organization entailed. Contreras signed out of Venezuela in 2009 as a third baseman, eventually starting his transition to catcher in 2012.
An extension would require both sides to be on the same page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.