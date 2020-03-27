Whenever opening day rolls around, I get wistful for the days when the late, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Mike Royko would present his annual Cubs quiz.
I’m not sure when he began doing it, but every year like clockwork, Royko would roll out his quiz, ostensibly to test the knowledge of Cubs fans while offering a humorous history lesson on what then was considered the most futile franchise in sports.
While he’s perhaps remembered best for his book “Boss: Richard J. Daley of Chicago” and his astute political observations in the Chicago Daily News, Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune, no one chronicled the Cubs’ ineptitude like Royko, whom I should note was my boss at the Tribune in the mid-1980s.
“A true Cub fan should be capable of intelligently discussing the great Cubs heritage,” Royko wrote in the opening of an early Cubs quiz column in the Daily News in 1971. “Who could kick a ball better, Smalley or Merullo; who was slower, Harry Chiti or Bill Serena; who was shorter, Peanuts Lowrey or Dom Dallessandro?”
With no baseball on the immediate horizon because of the coronavirus pandemic, we offer the best of Royko’s Cubs quizzes, with special thanks to his wife, Judy, and the Newberry Library, where the Mike Royko Papers are housed.
Questions and answers appear as originally published.
Which Cub once made a Herculean throw from the outfield that went into the dugout, through an open door and into a toilet bowl?
The immortal Dave “Ding-Dong” Kingman. If he’s ever voted into the Hall of Fame, they should put the toilet bowl there too.
Which current Cub swears the most?
It is a tossup between Ron Santo and Leo Durocher. Expert observers say Durocher swears more when he is angry; Santo, when he is happy. (This column is educational).
Which Cub pitcher used to hypnotize himself before a game?
The immortal Bill Faul. He also talked to his throwing arm, telling it to be strong. But his arm did not pay attention, he was released, and was last seen talking to his foot.
Give me the first name of the immortal Slits?
He had no first name. He was what Leo Durocher always said in a commercial: “Have another Slits, fellas.”
Which TV commentator used to be a Cub bat boy?
The immortal Walter Jacobson. But he said he didn’t enjoy it because the rowdy players always threw their underwear at him. Now that he is on TV, nobody does that, except me.
What did the immortal Wayne K. Otto hit?
Nothing. But Hack Wilson once hit him. He was a sportswriter, so he probably deserved it.
In 1950, the Cubs had the only full-time shortstop in baseball who was blessed with a deformed finger on his throwing hand. Who was he?
He was the immortal Roy Smalley, who led the league that year in the number of beer vendors struck by balls thrown toward first base.
When the immortal Hank Sauer hit a home run, the fans in the left field bleachers used to throw packages of his favorite delicacy at him. What was in the packages?
If you live around Lincoln Avenue, you probably said quiche, but it was chewing tobacco. You’d think that when Ron “The Penguin” Cey hits a home run, his fans would toss him a dead fish.
In 1948, the Cubs had a rookie named Rube Walker. What was his real name, and what did he do in his first game that no rookie has done since?
His real name was Albert Bluford Walker. And in his first game as a Cub, Albert Bluford threw up. It was the highlight of his career.
In 1969, Ron Santo shouted so much at the Cub center fielder that he made the poor fellow cry. Name this wretch.
The immortal Don Young. He hit .239 that year, and if he were around here today, I’d yell at him, too.
During spring training in 1974, a Cub star revealed that his eyelid was stuck shut and that this would prevent him from playing on opening day. Who was this strangely afflicted athlete?
It was the immortal Jose Cardenal. But his eye miraculously snapped open before game time when the fans sang “Jose can you see …”
During spring training in 1975, a Cub player said he was unable to sleep because a cricket had hidden in his room and was keeping him awake. He said he probably wouldn’t play on opening day because he was so exhausted. Who was this strangely tormented athlete?
Yeah, it was the immortal Jose Cardenal again. And again he overcame adversity and stepped into the opening day lineup. How could the Cubs have traded a man with that kind of courage?
In what year did the immortal Jack Brickhouse first utter the immortal words: “Hey hey”?
Jack recalls the first time he shouted “hey hey” was in 1952, when Hank Sauer hit a home run and he was overwhelmed by joy. He says he doesn’t know why he shouted “hey hey.” He could’ve just as easily shouted “yum yum” or “bebop bebop.” But “hey hey” is what popped out, and he has been shouting it ever since. Over his career he has shouted “hey hey” more than 3,350 times, not counting instant replays and the 10 o’clock news, which would bring the figure to more than 10,000 “hey heys." That is the record for most “hey heys" in a career. Lou Boudreau holds the lifetime record for most “kiss it good-byes.” Doesn’t that make you proud to be a Chicagoan?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.