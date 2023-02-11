EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Nick Ellington scored 21 points as Eastern Illinois beat SIU Edwardsville 84-73 on Saturday night.
Ellington shot 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (9-18, 5-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kinyon Hodges scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Caleb Donaldson went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.
Damarco Minor led the way for the Cougars (17-10, 8-6) with 19 points. Shamar Wright added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals for SIU Edwardsville. Deejuan Pruitt also recorded 12 points and eight rebounds.
Bradley 83, Murray State 48
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ville Tahvanainen's 18 points off of the bench helped Bradley to an 83-48 victory over Murray State on Saturday night.
Tahvanainen added six rebounds for the Braves (19-8, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast scored 14 points and Connor Hickman went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Braves, who remain tied for first place with Drake.
The Racers (13-13, 8-8) were led in scoring by Damiree Burns, who finished with 13 points. Jacobi Wood added 10 points for Murray State. In addition, Brian Moore Jr. had eight points.
Bradley took the lead with 2:28 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 31-21 at halftime, with Darius Hannah racking up six points. Tahvanainen scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Bradley went on to secure a victory, outscoring Murray State by 25 points in the second half.
Northern Illinois 81, Western Michigan 53
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Zarigue Nutter scored 18 points to lead Northern Illinois to an 81-53 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.
Nutter also had three steals for the Huskies (11-14, 7-5 Mid-American Conference). Harvin Ibarguen scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. David Coit was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 12 points for the Broncos (6-19, 2-10), who have lost eight straight. Seth Hubbard had 11 points and Jefferson Monegro added seven points and three steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Tuesday. Northern Illinois visits Ball State, while Western Michigan hosts Kent State.
Chicago State 91, Saint Xavier 67
CHICAGO (AP) — Elijah Weaver scored 25 points to lead Chicago State to a 91-67 win over Saint Xavier on Saturday.
Jahsean Corbett added 16 points and Wesley Cardet Jr. 14 for Chicago State (9-18).
Cedric Johnson and Jaeden King scored 11 points each for Saint Xavier, an NAIA program.
Belmont 97, Illinois-Chicago 71
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard's 25 points helped Belmont defeat Illinois-Chicago 98-71 on Saturday.
Sheppard shot 8 for 14 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bruins (18-9, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Cade Tyson scored 19 points, shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Drew Friberg recorded nine points and finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Jalen Jackson led the way for the Flames (10-17, 2-14) with 21 points and four steals. Filip added 13 points and two steals for UIC. Jaden Brownell also had 12 points and three blocks.
Belmont led 51-37 at halftime, with Sheppard racking up 18 points.
Drake 82, Southern Illinois 59
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Roman Penn had 21 points in Drake's 82-59 win against Southern Illinois on Saturday.
Penn added five rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. D.J. Wilkins recorded 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from distance). It was the seventh victory in a row for the Bulldogs.
The Salukis (19-8, 11-5) were led by Jawaun Newton, who recorded 13 points. Lance Jones added 13 points and two steals for Southern Illinois. Xavier Johnson also had 10 points.
Penn led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 45-22 at the break.
Oral Roberts 82, Western Illinois 73
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Max Abmas had 29 points in Oral Roberts' 82-73 victory against Western Illinois on Saturday.
Abmas was 10 of 17 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Golden Eagles (23-4, 14-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 12 points and added 14 rebounds and eight blocks. Patrick Mwamba recorded 12 points and went 6 of 13 from the field. It was the 10th straight victory for the Golden Eagles.
Alec Rosner led the way for the Leathernecks (15-11, 8-7) with 29 points. Trenton Massner added 23 points and eight assists for Western Illinois. In addition, Vuk Stevanic finished with eight points and two steals.
Valparaiso 81, Illinois State 76
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Quinton Green scored 25 points as Valparaiso beat Illinois State 81-76 on Saturday night.
Green added 10 rebounds for the Beacons (11-16, 5-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke added 24 points while going 9 of 14 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists. Kobe King was 6 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.
Seneca Knight led the way for the Redbirds (10-17, 5-11) with 20 points and four steals. Darius Burford added 17 points, five assists and two steals for Illinois State. In addition, Malachi Poindexter finished with 16 points.
King put up 12 points in the first half for Valparaiso, who led 42-38 at the break. Valparaiso outscored Illinois State by one point in the second half. Green led the way with 14 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Up next for Valparaiso is a matchup Tuesday with Southern Illinois at home. Illinois State hosts Murray State on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.