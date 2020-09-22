Big Ten college football is set to return next month, with an important element missing.
There will be no public sale of tickets due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Family of players, coaches and staff will be allowed to attend games. For the most part, though, stadiums across the Big Ten will be close to empty.
Last year, per the NCAA’s annual college football attendance report, the top three schools in the country all hailed from the Big Ten – Michigan (111,459 fans per game), Penn State (105,678) and Ohio State (103,383). Four more Big Ten schools finished last season in the top 20 nationally in attendance – Nebraska (ninth, 89,348), Wisconsin (16th, 76,473), Michigan State (19th, 67,819) and Iowa (20th, 65,557).
Big crowds can create intimidating atmospheres. Schools will be allowed to pipe in band and crowd noise, but it won’t create the same decibel levels as 100,000 screaming fans on a Saturday afternoon.
The decision could benefit a school like Indiana, a younger team still susceptible to getting rattled in raucous road environments. The Hoosiers are scheduled to play at Ohio State, Michigan State and Wisconsin.
“There’s no question that’s going to be a variable because that’s a huge advantage that those teams have when they have 100-plus thousand fans in attendance, just the energy you get from that as a home team,” Allen said.
As a result, teams are going to have to find ways to create their own energy. Allen said coaches he’s talked to that have played have told him it’s taken away some stronger home-field advantages. It’s shown in some results around the country. Over last weekend, Miami won at Louisville in front of a reduced crowd, while UCF won at Georgia Tech with 20% capacity at Bobby Dodd Stadium. On Sept. 12, Iowa State lost to Louisiana in its season opener with a reduced capacity of 25,000 fans in its stadium.
Another issue for Big Ten schools will be enforcement around the stadium to make sure students and fans don’t gather for traditional game day activities. Tailgating has been barred at both Indiana and Purdue in order to promote state-wide social distancing efforts.
“We’re not going to have tailgating,” Purdue president Mitch Daniels said. “We’re not going to permit it. We’re going to discourage it every way we can. We’re going to have to fashion a way for all of us to enjoy the games without congregating.”
WHINE WITH YOUR CHEESE?
Careful what you wish for.
Nebraska was the school that fought hardest for the return of Big Ten football, with eight players filing a lawsuit against the conference in an effort to reverse its decision to postpone the fall season due to health and safety concerns.
Now that football is back, Nebraska has found something else to complain about. When the Big Ten released its revised schedule Saturday, it saddled the Huskers with a season-opening game at preseason No. 2 Ohio State and a second cross-division game against No. 7 Penn State.
That didn’t sit well with Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos when he learned of the schedule late Friday night
“I wasn’t toasting champagne,” Moos told the Omaha World-Herald.
Moos said he felt the schedule was too front-loaded. Three of Nebraska’s first four games are against preseason ranked teams. The Huskers open at Ohio State, followed by No. 11 Wisconsin on Oct. 31. After a Nov. 7 game at Northwestern, Nebraska returns home Nov. 14 to face No. 7 Penn State.
Since leaving the Big 12 for the Big Ten in 2011, Nebraska has endured nine years of Big Red football frustration. The Huskers have struggled to regain the lofty status they enjoyed in the 1990s, going a pedestrian 40-36 in conference games overall and 23-29 in conference play since joining the Big Ten West in 2014. The return of favorite son Scott Frost hasn’t even helped in Lincoln. Last season, in Frost’s second year, Nebraska failed to make a bowl game, going 5-7 overall and 3-6 in conference games. The Huskers lost at home to Indiana, Wisconsin and rival Iowa during the 2019 campaign.
“I’ve got a good football team with a great football coach, that deserves a break here or there to start getting back on track to being a contender in the Big Ten West,” Moos said.
OPT-IN WATCH
A number of high-profile Big Ten players opted out over the summer due to both the conference’s decision to postpone the fall season and general health concerns related to the pandemic.
But with football back on, some have had second thoughts. Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, the Big Ten’s wide receiver of the year in 2019, re-enrolled in school last week in hopes of getting a waiver to play this season. Bateman is practicing with the Golden Gophers. Originally, Bateman opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft over concerns about his health but was swayed to return based on the conference’s announcement of daily antigen testing.
At Ohio State, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and safety Shaun Wade are considering opting back in after declaring for the draft. Two more impact Big Ten players, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, could also return.
Those decisions could greatly impact the strength of the conference in its quest to get one or more teams into the College Football Playoff. Better talent equals more competitive games and eliminates the perception the league was watered down due to numerous departures.
