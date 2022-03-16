The Chicago Cubs finally have made a big splash to address a major need.
Japanese star outfielder Seiya Suzuki is signing with the Cubs. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the deal — which includes a full no-trade clause — is for $85 million over five years. The Cubs also must pay the posting fee.
Suzuki, 27, was one of the top free agents on the market. His deal is the largest in Major League Baseball history for a Japanese position player and is surpassed only by pitcher Masahiro Tanaka’s seven-year, $155 million contract with the New York Yankees in 2014.
The right-handed-hitting Suzuki starred in Nippon Professional Baseball, hitting .309 with a .402 on-base percentage and .943 OPS in nine seasons with the Hiroshima Carp. He posted a hefty .433 OBP while slugging 38 home runs and 26 doubles in 132 games (533 plate appearances) last season.
Because the deal had not been officially announced as of 2 p.m. CT Wednesday, manager David Ross could speak only generally about Suzuki, whose first name is pronounced “Say-yah.”
“The rumors are exciting, right? All that stuff is good to see and hear,” Ross said. “The player has a unique skill set that I think is valued in Major League Baseball, and a lot of teams are after him. So the fact that our name is on the top of the rumor mill, that’s exciting.”
Suzuki appears to be an ideal short- and long-term fit for the Cubs. He is a power bat they desperately needed and immediately elevates the lineup. Outside of Ian Happ, Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom, the Cubs do not have obvious power producers in their everyday lineup.
Suzuki, a five-time Gold Glove winner in NPB, also will help the Cubs’ outfield defense. He is considered to have above-average range and arm strength.
Suzuki’s best years should be ahead of him, which likely tracks well with the Cubs’ prospect development and how the organization is trending. His age combined with the experience he will gain this season should pay off for the Cubs assuming they reload during his deal.
There likely will be an adjustment period as Suzuki gets acclimated to the increased velocity from major-league pitchers. Baseball America’s scouting report states he possesses plus-plus raw power and above-average game power, pointing to his powerful uppercut swing and pull ability.
“Proponents see the bat speed, hand-eye coordination and feel for the barrel for him to be an average hitter once he settles in,” Baseball America’s report said. “He has a ‘grinder’ mentality and earns strong reviews for his on-field makeup.”
The Cubs already had a glut of outfielders with nine on their 40-man roster. Six have big-league experience, while top prospect Brennen Davis also looms.
Suzuki’s addition doesn’t figure to be the only notable acquisition before opening day April 7. The Cubs roster still needs work, and the lineup would benefit from another proven hitter, especially from the left side of the plate.
“What I know about the direction that we’re going and the front office wants to take us is they’re going to try to accrue as much talent as they possibly can, whether it’s at the big-league level or the minor-league level,” Ross said. “We’re going to try to get as much talent in this organization as we possibly can because that’s what winning organizations have.”
At some point, the Cubs must figure out what to do with Jason Heyward, who is entering the final two years of his eight-year, $184 million contract. The Cubs likely already needed to platoon the 12-year veteran, but with Happ and Suzuki essentially locked into the starting lineup, it potentially leaves Ross juggling some combination of Clint Frazier, Rafael Ortega, Michael Hermosillo and Heyward for plate appearances.
The Cubs want to use the designated hitter as a revolving option for players such as Contreras and Yan Gomes and to help keep players healthy. It’s difficult to envision how Heyward fits into that equation.
Perhaps the Cubs will look to trade Heyward and his remaining $44 million to a team also wanting to unload a contract. The San Diego Padres reportedly are actively trying to trade first baseman Eric Hosmer, who has a partial no-trade clause and is owed $60 million over the next four years.
Right now, Ross isn’t worrying about the number of outfielders on the roster. He considers it a good problem to have.
“I‘ve already told the outfielders from Day 1 in camp that flexibility’s important,” Ross said. “And if we’re talking specifically about Jason Heyward, that guy wants to win and will do anything possible for the team. I’ve never been around somebody more pro than he is.
“So I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. We’ll have all those discussions when things become official.”
