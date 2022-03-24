Only two 15 seeds ever made the Sweet 16 before Saint Peter’s pulled off the feat with back-to-back upsets over No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 7 seed Murray State last week.
The fantastic feat for the Jesuit School with an enrollment of 3,400 in Jersey City, New Jersey, has captured the attention of the nation this March Madness.
Saint Peters (21-11) will look to continue its Cinderella run Friday night when it faces No. 3 seed Purdue at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
“What we're doing right now is going to go down in history,” said guard Daryl Banks III, Saint Peters’ leading scorer at 11.4 points per game. “The hard work we've put in is paying off at this time. But, like we've said earlier, we're not done yet. Once it happened, the next day we're moving past."
It’s been quite a ride led by unlikely star Doug Edert, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard whose mustache brings to mind motorcycle cops on '70s TV shows. Edert scored 20 points in the Peacocks' 85-79 overtime upset of Kentucky and 13 more points in the Murray State win. Those two performances landed Edert some Name, Image and Likeness deals with Buffalo Wild Wings and a clothing apparel company.
“The week has been crazy,” Edert said. “It's been crazy since we got here for all of us really, and we're trying to get our priorities straight, but it's very clear that our priority is getting the win.”
The Peacocks are led by a tough-minded coach, Shaheen Holloway, who was a McDonald’s All-American at St. Patrick’s High School in Elizabeth, New Jersey, in 1996 before going on to a stellar four-year college career at Seton Hall. In 2000, Holloway closed his college career in grand style, making the game-winning layup that led Seton Hall to the Sweet 16.
Since taking over at Saint Peter's, Holloway has recruited kids molded in his image, not necessarily in recruiting pedigree, but in toughness.
“Typically those are the type of kids I like to recruit, guys that are underrecruited, have a chip on their shoulder with something to prove,” Holloway said. “Tough, hard-nosed kids, tough minded. I'm a coach that really gets after my guys, so you've got to be a tough kid and tough minded to play for me.”
Saint Peter's has won this season with defense, ranking first the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring defense (61.5 points per game allowed) and first in field goal percentage defense (38.6%).
Offensively, Banks leads a balanced attack that includes 6-7 forward KC Ndefo (10.7 points per game), Edert (9.7 points per game, 42.5% shooting from 3-point range) and guard Matthew Lee (7 points per game).
Ndefo, who will tangle with Purdue 7-4 big man Zach Edey and 6-11 big man Trevion Williams in the post, said there will be no nerves on the big stage Friday night.
“It's just basketball,” Ndefo said. “I don't think you should go into any game being intimidated by anybody. As a person yourself, I don't think you should be intimidated by anything. We're just trying to execute the game plan, go into it with the same mindset of beating these guys and just taking it one step at a time, just focusing on the scout, focusing on practice.”
Holloway said a 28-day COVID-19 pause that stretched from mid-December until mid-January helped the Peacocks grow into a better team. Saint Peter's takes a nine-game win streak into its matchup against Purdue.
“We had a chance to have a mini camp to get ready and get back,” Holloway said. “Since the COVID pause, this team has been a different team. We've kind of been locked in and followed the goal, and the goal was always be a defensive-first team. Early on we were trying to do some things that we couldn't do, but we've tried to get back focused.”
For Jersey City, a densely populated city of 250,000 across the river from downtown New York, the Saint Peter's run has raised civic pride. About 400 fans sent Saint Peter's off from its trip down the road 90 miles to Philadelphia on Wednesday.
“With the last two years with COVID and everything, it's been so down and so dark,” Holloway said. “Right now is just a time where -- especially in Jersey City and New Jersey -- that everybody is rallying around us. It's been tremendous. The support has been unbelievable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.