The odds are stacked against the Chicago Bears once again in 2021.
At least, that is the position they find themselves in right now with Las Vegas oddsmakers.
Westgate SuperBook released point spreads for the entire season, and in the initial numbers, the Bears are favorites in only three of their 17 regular-season games.
This should not be surprising considering the Bears were favored only three times last season in an 8-8 year. The addition of quarterback Justin Fields to the mix has excited not only those in the building at Halas Hall, but the fan base. It’s unknown when Fields will take the field and how the gambling public will react.
Oddsmakers set lines with the goal to attract even money on each side, which ensures a profit for the house on every game with 10% vigorish, or juice. Popular public teams are ones with high-powered scoring machines — and the Bears have not had that kind of offense for a very long time.
The Bears were not popular with Las Vegas oddsmakers last season when they were a 4 ½-point favorite over the New York Giants in Week 2 (a 17-13 win). They didn’t go off as a favorite again until Week 13 when they were a field goal-favorite at Soldier Field against the Detroit Lions for what was a 34-30 loss. The third and final time the Bears were favored was three weeks later when they were 9 1/2-point favorites before crushing the Jacksonville Jaguars 41-17.
The Bears did win seven games as an underdog last season, and it’s important to realize all of the lines listed below can move significantly between now and game week. Any number of factors can swing the numbers and if the Bears get hot and Fields breaks through, they could find themselves favored several more times. Oddsmakers are in the business of making money for the house and they usually adjust quickly.
Even as the Bears got off to a good start last season — winning five of their first six games — they didn’t convince oddsmakers they should be favored with any kind of regularity. Maybe that changes in 2021.
Here’s a look at the opening lines for all 17 weeks at Westgate SuperBook:
Sept. 12 at Los Angeles Rams
Rams are favored by 7 points, 44 ½ over/under
Sept. 19 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Bears are favored by 3 ½ points, 45 ½ over/under
Sept. 26 at Cleveland Browns
Browns are favored by 7 points, 44 ½ over/under
Oct. 3 vs. Detroit Lions
Bears are favored by 5 ½ points, 44 ½ over/under
Oct. 10 at Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders are favored by 3 ½ points, 46 ½ over/under
Oct. 17 vs. Green Bay Packers
Packers are favored by 2 ½ points, 46 over/under
Oct. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers are favored by 10 points, 48 over/under
Oct. 31 vs. San Francisco 49ers
49ers are favored by 4 points, 44 ½ over/under
Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers are favored by 5 ½ points, 45 ½ over/under
Nov. 21 vs. Baltimore Ravens
Ravens are favored by 3 ½ points, 45 ½ over/under
Nov. 25 at Detroit Lions
Lions are favored by 3 ½ points, 45 over/under
Dec. 5 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals are favored by 1 ½ points, 46 over/under
Dec. 12 at Green Bay Packers
Packers are favored by 5 ½ points, 45 ½ over/under
Dec. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Vikings are favored by 1 point, 42 ½ over/under
Dec. 26 at Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks are favored by 5 ½ points, 45 over/under
Jan. 2 vs. New York Giants
Bears are favored by 2 points, 42 over/under
Jan. 9 at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings are favored by 4 points, 45 ½ over/under
©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
