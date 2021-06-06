The tweet went out on a Sunday morning in August.
Justin Fields had no intention of letting Ohio State’s 2020 football season disappear without a fight. Five days earlier, amid the growing intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten announced it was postponing fall sports for health and safety reasons and discussing the possibility of moving football to the spring.
That announcement, a rare decision in big-time college athletics rooted in extreme caution rather than financial incentive, set off a wave of intense debate — particularly as the SEC, ACC and Big 12 vowed to push forward with their football seasons.
Fields, heading into his junior year at Ohio State, wanted to play. Badly. So did most of his teammates. Thus the Buckeyes quarterback felt compelled to push back and request dialogue on why the Big Ten wasn’t working harder to piece together a season with appropriate safeguards.
Fields’ tweet was short and sweet: “This cause is close to my heart.”
Attached was a petition — #WeWantToPlay — addressed to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as well as conference presidents and athletic directors. In it Fields made a direct request for the conference to reinstate football with an opening for concerned players to opt out.
“We want to play,” he wrote. “We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”
Soon after, Fields was making the rounds on TV. He appeared on “Good Morning America” and stressed that his push wasn’t accompanied by a cavalier disregard for the dangers of the pandemic. In fact, he argued, many Buckeyes players felt safer when immersed in their sport, protected by the strict safety protocols and guidelines within team facilities and with regular testing procedures in place.
“A lot of players feel safer around the (football) facility and around our protocols rather than just being on campus like a regular student,” Fields said.
On ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin,” Fields was asked how he was staying aligned with other star players in college football to fight for what they believed in. After all, a week before launching his petition, Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had been at the front of the #WeWantToPlay movement on social media.
“We’re finally now realizing how big of a voice we have,” he said.
Ultimately, the #WeWantToPlay petition Fields championed online surpassed 300,000 signatures. That protest created at least some additional momentum as conversations about the season continued.
Many other prominent figures in the Big Ten world — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska coach Scott Frost among them — also were pushing for football to be played.
A month later, the Big Ten reversed course. The conference’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to give the green light for an abbreviated and late-starting football season.
That decision, the conference said, came after extensive discussions and efforts to establish daily antigen testing procedures, enhanced cardiac screening for athletes and a data-driven methodology that would dictate when practices and games would be canceled.
In Fields’ football journey, it was no small development.
For starters, those within the Ohio State program cited Fields’ ability to rally others as an example of his leadership. For Fields himself, the launch of the 2020 season also led him into an important developmental period on the field — no matter how abbreviated and interrupted the Big Ten season turned out to be.
‘He never flinched’
On draft weekend in April, Fields recalled the passion and responsibility he felt last summer and expressed awareness that his large social media reach offered him a greater chance to spark discussion and influence key decision makers.
“I was going to do everything I could to help get our season back,” he said.
Even if Fields’ assertiveness might have been relatively small in persuading Big Ten decision makers to green-light the season, Ohio State coach Ryan Day admired that push from his quarterback.
“It was unbelievable to watch,” Day said. “Certainly one of the more unique times in our country’s history. And Justin very easily could’ve said, ‘You know, I’m just going to get ready for the draft next year.’ But he never flinched.
“He wanted to play. He wanted another year of experience. He wanted to compete and go beat Clemson and play for a national championship. That was right on his mind. Because of that, he fought for a season. … And he wasn’t reckless about it. I think that’s what was really cool. He was really respectful and well thought out. And a lot of people followed him.”
Added Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson: “Here was a competitor who wanted to go play. He wasn’t worrying about his draft status or his hype or his reputation. He just wanted to go play the game he loves, practice and get better at the game he loves. To step up the way he did was great.”
Waiting game
In the month between Fields’ original tweet and the Big Ten’s decision to reinstate football, he and his teammates were left in an uncomfortable period of limbo. Fields was stuck on his couch on September Saturdays and growing increasingly uncomfortable.
UAB and Central Arkansas played the first Football Bowl Subdivision game of the 2020 season Sept. 3. The ACC and Big 12 began their seasons a week later. The SEC opened play the final week of September.
“My teammates and I were sitting in our apartments watching their games,” Fields said. “That was the weirdest I felt in a long time.”
The idea of living that existence for the remainder of the fall and into the early winter gnawed at Fields.
“I’ve been playing football since I was 5 years old,” he said.
When the Big Ten announced in mid-September that it would launch an abbreviated 2020 season beginning Oct. 24, Fields couldn’t have been more thrilled.
In the Buckeyes’ opener against Nebraska, the standout quarterback completed 20 of 21 passes. He threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score. The Buckeyes rolled 52-17.
That was the beginning of a season in which Fields threw 225 passes and ran 81 times as the Buckeyes offense enjoyed 48 scoring drives over eight games.
Fields pushed to take his game to new heights. He was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year, honored with the Chicago Tribune Silver Football and propelled the Buckeyes to the national championship game.
Growth chart
With each series Fields oversaw, each snap he took, each read he made, he furthered his development. It’s important to remember that had he not been able to play in 2020, he would have entered the NFL draft with just 14 college starts and fewer than 400 passing attempts.
Many talent evaluators still have questions about his ability to work through progressions at an efficient pace. But Bears coach Matt Nagy said last month that even in that area, he noticed Fields’ growth over those eight games of 2020.
“That is what I was so excited about when we all watched tape,” Nagy said. “The first season he played (at Ohio State), there were some times where you could see he was working through progressions (slower). But then, credit to Coach Day and that coaching staff for teaching him and having him grow with reading that.
“Justin’s a very bright kid. He’s football smart. He understands X’s and O’s.”
Additionally, as a leader in charge of keeping a team steady, the unique experience of 2020 challenged Fields in unpredictable ways. The Buckeyes’ fourth game, a road trip to Maryland, was canceled after eight Terrapins players tested positive for COVID-19.
Two weeks later, Ohio State’s game at Illinois was axed after a spike in positive tests within the Buckeyes program, including a positive test for Day.
Two weeks after that, Ohio State’s rivalry clash with Michigan was wiped off the schedule when the Wolverines experienced an outbreak.
(Those kinds of cancellations were predicted by many when the season began and cited as a major obstacle to a season being completed.)
Even as the season progressed, the roadblocks and potholes were many. Practice time was frequently disrupted. Virtual team meetings became the norm. The calendar rhythm of a normal football season was missing.
“I think going through all that made us stronger individually and as a team,” Fields said.
His growth as a player and a leader through everything was invaluable, progress that should help him as he begins his NFL career with new pressures and heightened demands. Fields remains confident in his ability to handle everything.
“I expect myself to be a franchise quarterback,” he said. “That’s what I’m setting out to do. I’m going to work every day to reach my goal and reach new heights.”
He wants to play, of course. In 2021, his obstacles to getting on the field will be different. But his experiences from last season should be helpful.
©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.