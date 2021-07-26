Japan ended China’s overwhelming dominance in table tennis by winning Olympic gold in mixed doubles in a major upset.
Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito beat a Chinese team that has often seemed unbeatable. China won all four gold medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and the team of Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen was a heavy favorite this time.
Mizutani won bronze in singles in Rio and Ito is considered by some to be China’s biggest threat in the female ranks.
China won the first two games 11-5 and 11-7 but Japan took the next three 11-8, 11-9 and 11-9. China then won the sixth game 11-6 to set up a deciding seventh game which Japan dominated. The host country took an 8-0 lead and held on for an 11-6 victory.
China’s table tennis team is so strong that world champion Liu didn’t even make the women’s singles’ team and is only playing team events.Taekwondo
Maksim Khramtcov has won the gold medal in men’s 80-kilogram taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics by beating Saleh El-Sharabaty of Jordan 20-9 in the final despite what the Russian Olympic Committee said was a broken bone in his right arm or wrist.
Khramtcov is among the sport’s top athletes as a two-time European champion and he cemented his reputation with a dominant run at Makuhari Messe convention center despite his injury.
Khramtcov still won his four bouts by a combined 68-16.
El-Sharabaty’s silver was the second medal in Jordan’s Olympic history. Ahmad Abughaush won gold in taekwondo in Rio de Janeiro for Jordan’s first medal.
Seif Eissa of Egypt and Toni Kanaet of Croatia won bronze.
Matea Jelić has won Croatia’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics by beating Lauren Williams of Britain 25-21 in the women’s taekwondo 67-kilogram final.
Jelić trailed by six points with less than 20 seconds remaining at the Makuhari Messe convention center but she incredibly landed three head kicks in the waning moments to charge back in front. The 23-year-old Jelić is the current European champion and she reached final with a 15-4 semifinal victory over former U.S. bronze medalist Paige McPherson.
Williams’ last-minute loss followed teammate Bradly Sinden’s painfully similar defeat to Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan on Sunday in a gold medal bout.
Hedaya Malak of Egypt and Ruth Gbagbi of Ivory Coast won bronze.
Weightlifting
Hidilyn Diaz has become the first Olympic gold medalist from the Philippines after winning the women’s 55-kilogram weightlifting category.
Diaz overtook Liao Qiuyun of China on her last lift in the clean and jerk to win with a total 224 kilograms. That was one more than Liao.China had won all three events so far and was hoping to sweep the gold medals in the eight competitions its athletes have entered. Liao came into the competition as the world record holder with a total 227kg.
Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan took bronze with 213kg. Chinshanlo won what was then the 53-kilogram class at the 2012 London Olympics but was stripped of her gold medal after a positive test for two banned steroids.
3-on-3 basketball
The U.S. women have won all six of their games through the first three days of 3-on-3 basketball’s debut at the Olympics.
Kelsey Plum spotted up behind the arc for the game-winning 2-pointer in a 21-19 victory over China to close out the day’s action for the Americans.
They play one more pool game Tuesday against Japan. The U.S. will be the top seed for Wednesday’s semifinals and medal games.
Serbia is the lone undefeated team on the men’s side.
Shots from inside the arc are worth one point and shots from outside the arc are worth two in 3-on-3. First team to 21 wins unless 10 minutes have gone by. The team that’s ahead gets the victory in that case.
Foil fencing
Cheung Ka Long won Hong Kong’s second Olympic gold medal in its history by beating defending champion Daniele Garozzo 15-11 in the men’s foil fencing final.
Cheung secured the win with a video review for the last point and then ran to celebrate with his coach. Garozzo earlier needed medical treatment after straining a thigh muscle when Cheung led 6-5.
Hong Kong’s only previous Olympic win was gold for Lee Lai Shan in women’s windsurfing in 1996.
Alexander Choupenitch won bronze for the Czech Republic after beating Takahiro Shikine of Japan 15-8.
Lightweight final
Judo superstar Shohei Ono has won his second Olympic gold medal after an epic lightweight final against Georgia’s Lasha Shavdatuashvili.
Ono and Shavdatuashvili went 5:26 into golden score before the Japanese champion finally threw Shavdatuashvili for a waza ari. He used both legs to get Shavdatuashvili airborne and put him harshly onto his left side.
Shavdatuashvili showed no fear against Ono, who hasn’t lost a judo match since 2015. Ono was called for two penalties in golden score against the Georgian contender, who fought more aggressively and dramatically avoided being caught in a match-ending throw one minute before Ono ended it.
Ono is Japan’s fourth gold medalist in six weight classes so far in Tokyo in judo, the nation’s homegrown martial art. Japanese judokas have also won one silver and one bronze.South Korea’s An Changrim claimed one bronze medal after a thrilling bout with Azeri No. 1 seed Rustam Orujov, and Mongolia’s Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir claimed the other bronze.
Archery
South Korea has defended its Olympic men’s archery team title at the Tokyo Games.
Energetic 17-year-old Kim Je-deok came up clutch in the semifinals to hold off host nation Japan and then again in a 6-0 win over Chinese Taipei during the gold-medal match at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.
One of the tricky things was trying to figure out an inconsistent wind on the eve of a possible typhoon moving into the region. The impending high wind and rain has already led to moving some of the following day’s matches to a different time.
In the bronze medal match, Hiroki Muto helped Japan beat the Netherlands in a shoot-off with a walk-off arrow that nearly landed in the heart of the target.
Mountain bike race
Tom Pidcock has won the Olympic men’s mountain bike race, extending Britain’s dominance from the road and track to the dirt.
Leaving reigning champion Nino Schurter and his Swiss teammate Mathias Flueckiger behind on the fourth of seven laps, the 21-year-old multidiscipline prodigy proceeded to dominate the toughest course in Olympic history.
Flueckiger gave chase in vain and was left with a silver medal. David Valero Serrano of Spain won a surprise bronze.
Pidcock, who splits time between the road and mountain biking, won the World Cup race at Nove Mesto earlier this year to become an Olympic favorite. But then he was hit by a car and broke his collarbone on a training ride, keeping him off a bike for about a week in June, and some wondered whether he’d have the same legs for the Tokyo Games.
Turns out they were even better.
