The Chicago Cubs missed out on having any players voted as starters for the All-Star Game despite having five finalists.
So they must wait until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when All-Star reserves and pitchers are announced. The chosen players are picked by MLB player voting and the commissioner’s office for the July 13 game in Denver. The Cubs might have more than one player represent the team, though their seven-game losing streak and the offense’s slump heading into Saturday might not help.
Here are five potential options when pitchers and reserves are announced Sunday.
1. Craig Kimbrel, pitcher
2021 stats (through Saturday): 0.59 ERA, 20 saves, 0.65 WHIP, 30⅔ innings, 46.9 K%, 1.7 WAR
Kimbrel is the most obvious choice and should be an All-Star lock.
Kimbrel, who has seven All-Star appearances in his career, ranks second among MLB relievers with a 0.59 ERA, allowing only two earned runs in 30⅔ innings, behind only the Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader (0.55 ERA). His .098 average against this season is tops among big-league relievers. He’s 20-for-22 in save opportunities and has converted 13 consecutive. Kimbrel’s K% is the third best of his career. He rarely gives opposing teams a chance to get on base.
The Cubs bullpen’s strong season begins with Kimbrel and his lockdown performance. It should be rewarded with a trip to Denver next weekend.
2. Kris Bryant, third base
2021 stats: .271 average, .353 on-base percentage, 136 wRC+, 16 home runs, 42 RBIs, 2.2 WAR
Bryant has been the Cubs’ most valuable position player. His defensive versatility allows manager David Ross to move him between the outfield and third base to optimize the lineup while weathering a multitude of team injuries.
Beyond Bryant’s defensive value, the offense relies on his power and on-base skills. While he has cooled off since a hot May, he’s still one of the best third baseman in the league. Although he has played more games in the outfield, for All-Star purposes he was designated a third baseman. That should help his odds after being a finalist at the position in fan voting. Inevitably that would raise the question: Is it his fourth and final All-Star Game as a Cub?
3. Willson Contreras, catcher
2021 stats: .235 average, .343 OBP, 115 wRC+, 13 HR, 30 RBIs, 1.7 WAR
Contreras has carried a heavy workload, logging the most innings behind the plate in the majors. He has been durable, too, and would be one of the toughest players for the Cubs to replace if he suffered an injury.
All-Star selection typically reward offense-first players, and Contreras’ numbers hold up well, ranking in the top five at his position. His toughest competition to secure a spot comes from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith, Milwaukee Brewers’ Omar Narvaez and Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto. Contreras is certainly in contention to earn a spot.
4. Javier Báez, shortstop
2021 stats: .221 average, .271 OBP, 96 wRC+, 18 HR, 49 RBIs, 1.5 WAR
Báez’s numbers aren’t among the best among NL shortstops, but the All-Star Game showcases the best players — and personalities — in the majors.
Báez certainly qualifies — from his glove work at shortstop to his loud homers, he’s always entertaining to watch. While his average isn’t near his career norm and his strikeouts can be problematic, Báez leads the Cubs in home runs and RBIs. His 18 homers are second among NL shortstops behind All-Star starter Fernando Tatís Jr. while his 49 RBIs are third behind Tatís Jr. and the San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford.
Báez has a compelling case to be part of the NL All-Star team.
5. Andrew Chafin, reliever
2021 stats: 1.54 ERA, 0.800 WHIP, 35 innings, 0.7 WAR
An argument can be made for first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s inclusion, especially when looking at the other NL options at the position.
But Chafin deserves recognition that most setup relievers don’t get. He has been an integral part of the Cubs bullpen and one of the most valuable relievers in the NL. The lefty has allowed runs to score in only three of his 37 outings and he hasn’t given up a run since May 8, delivering 21 consecutive scoreless appearances.
Chafin doesn’t have flashy stuff, but he has been very effective.
