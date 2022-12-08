Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras heads back to the dugout during the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 25, 2022, in Chicago. Contreras is going to St. Louis to replace Yadier Molina at catcher, agreeing to an $87.5 million, five-year contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Dec. 7. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.