Despite falling to the No. 2 ranked Baylor Bears 82-69 Wednesday night in Indianapolis, there were some encouraging signs for the road ahead for the Fighting Illini.
But first, let’s start with some of the shortcomings.
It was safe to say coming in that we would have quite the matchup at the guard position between a pair preseason All-Americans in Ayo Dosunmu and Jared Butler.
Scott Drew’s squad committed to shutting down Dosunmu, forcing the Illini to start their sets further out thanks to the defense of Butler and Davion Mitchell. the duo backcourt for the Bears combines for 4.7 steals per game. Butler showcased that defensive anticipation when he picked off a pass for an easy layup for Baylor’s first points of the game.
The duo made Dosunmu work for everything he got Wednesday night, which halfway through the second half wasn’t much, shooting just 3-for-11 before a fast break three and run out layup helped him finish 6-for-18 for 18 points.
At points in the game, Dosunmu looked like he was forcing the issue, as his shot selection at times was questionable. He also maybe felt he had to make up for the lack of offensive production on the night from Kofi Cockburn and Adam Miller. Coming in, Cockburn was averaging 15 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest, while Miller averaged 18 points while shooting 47 percent from three.
The two combined for 11 points on the night, as Cockburn played just 18 minutes due to foul trouble. The Bears went after him by putting him in the pick-and-roll which proved to be a challenge for Illini big men all night. Other than the occasional dunk off an entry pass, Cockburn was almost a non-factor on offense. Much of the Illini’s preseason hype came focused around the duo of Dosunmu and Cockburn returning. If this group is going to succeed, the ladder half of that duo has to find a way to make his presence known in games like this.
With Cockburn’s foul trouble, Girogi Bezhanishvili was thrust into action. With the Illini going with a four-guard lineup around Cockburn, Bezhanishvili has come off the bench in all four games this season after starting every game in the 2018-19 season and all but seven games last season. But he stepped in and performed, at one point shooting 6-for-8 before finishing 7-for-10 with 15 points, including a three.
Bezhanishvili helped the Illini keep pace with the Bears, but a 12-3 run in the second half created enough distance for the Bears. Down the stretch, Brad Underwood elected to play both Cockburn and Bezhanishvili, since Bezhanishvili was the second best player for the Illini that night, but got exposed every time one of the bigs got switched out on perimeter.
Bezhanishvili’s experience will likely be called upon numerous times this season, especially against a team like Iowa with preseason player of the year Luka Garza, who could get the Illini big men in foul trouble just by the sheer volume of post touches he gets.
The two teams played almost even after the Illini got down 63-51 with eight minutes remaining in the game before falling 82-69. There is good to be taken out of this game. The Fighting Illini proved that even when things aren’t going their way, they can still fight and stay in a ballgame against a top-caliber team. Miller is a freshman and an off game was bound to happen, especially against a backcourt as defensively sound as Baylor’s.
While Cockburn was efficient on the evening, look for him to be more aggressive down low offensively and to try and get into more of a groove when not battling foul trouble.
The schedule doesn’t get much easier, as the Illini will next take on the No. 6 ranked Duke Blue Devils in Durham.
