Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. ENE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. ENE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.