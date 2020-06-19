The Chicago Bears made 13 of their assistant coaches available to the media this week, a Zoom Q&A binge that offered progress reports on key players and insight into the team’s plans for 2020. The virtual interview sessions provided an introduction to new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor; insight into what new quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo will be looking for; and high praise for how the defense will benefit from the pairing of pass rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn.
Here are five other things we learned from Bears assistants.
One
Rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson will have to prove himself when practice resumes at training camp.
It’s probably a matter of when, not if Johnson will claim a starting role in the Bears defense. But the second-round pick out of Utah won’t have a clear-cut path to becoming a Week 1 starter. The Bears are expecting an intense competition for the second starting cornerback role, a battle that will challenge Johnson to outplay Kevin Toliver, Artie Burns and Tre Roberson.
When the Bears drafted Johnson in April, general manager Ryan Pace spoke glowingly of Johnson’s strengths and instincts while also praising his passion and football aptitude.
Secondary coach Deshea Townsend has stayed on Johnson this offseason about developing a competitive mindset, encouraging him to learn as much as he can and readying mentally for the jump to the NFL. Townsend said that when Johnson arrives at Halas Hall for the first time and is finally allowed to practice with the Bears, he’ll need to be sharp with his vision and footwork. But he’ll also have to bring a presence to the secondary.
“You want to see him compete,” Townsend said, “to understand that nothing is given to him. That’s the biggest thing you want to see — that desire to want to play.”
Without the spring reps of OTAs and minicamp, Townsend hasn’t been able to coach Johnson through his mistakes or show him on practice film the areas in which he can be sharper. That process will accelerate at training camp. Townsend also will be looking to measure Johnson’s resolve.
“After a bad day, how does he respond to that?” Townsend said. “He’s already a great kid. I’m not worried about him taking coaching. But how do you respond when you have a bad day? Those are the things you have to see from a young guy to see if he can handle it.”
To this point, Bears coaches have been pleased with Johnson’s football IQ.
“He asked the right questions,” defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. “There are a lot of times where, especially for young players, they don’t know what to ask. So I know he’s been exposed to some really good football and good coaches at Utah.
“He gets football and he asks the right questions. Just sitting in those meetings and listening to him talk and listening to the dialogue going back and forth between and Deshea was intriguing and exciting.”
Two
Inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone sees Roquan Smith having a chance to have a breakout year.
Smith, the No. 8 pick in 2018, had an up and down 2019 season. At times he looked as if he was developing into a perennial Pro Bowl-caliber defender, playing with the combination of speed, instincts and physicality that makes him a weapon. But Smith also missed the Bears’ Week 4 win over the Vikings because of what the team said were “personal reasons.” And his season was cut short in December when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle that caused him to miss the team’s final 3½ games.
It wasn’t a lost season for Smith. But it was inconsistent and created motivation and an extra edge for the young linebacker. DeLeone said he has been impressed with the way Smith attacked his rehab and recovery as well as the way he has been engaged mentally in the team’s virtual meetings.
“I’m really proud of him and really excited about the direction he’s going,” DeLeone said.
DeLeone labeled Smith, 23, as “laser focused on football” and believes he is showing a determination to prove something in 2020. With that, Smith’s preparation has remained properly dialed in.
“Ro and I talk often,” DeLeone said. “Ro in our meetings has been extremely inquisitive, asking the right questions. He’s been locked in to everything we’re doing. Ro is somebody who all the time is texting me and calling me with questions about football. He’s thinking about football all the time. So from that standpoint, he’s been excellent.”
Three
New tight ends coach Clancy Barone thinks rookie Cole Kmet’s commitment and smarts will help him.
When Barone watched the second-round pick’s college tape from his season starting at Notre Dame, he was intrigued by Kmet’s athleticism, size, speed and skillset.
“He’s got great body control and he goes up and makes hard catches look routine,” Barone said. “And there’s times where maybe the ball wasn’t on his body, but he has great length and can pivot and make the hard catch seem easy. I see him as a blocker, a guy who is certainly willing. And I think blocking, for a tight end, it’s being willing and it’s a mindset, and he has both of those. I see a very high ceiling for Cole Kmet.”
The challenge is helping Kmet reach for his potential in a shorter period of offseason time on the field because of the NFL-mandated coronavirus restrictions.
Barone coached Denver Broncos rookie tight ends Julius Thomas and Virgil Green after the 2011 NFL lockout, when teams also didn’t have an offseason. He said Kmet has an advantage those two didn’t because of the Bears’ virtual meetings.
“We have had a chance to go over the playbook with Cole, and he’s a quick study,” Barone said. “The guy I think lives and breathes and eats and whatever else football. He’s a football junkie and that certainly is going to bode well and help him with that whole learning curve and help him I guess hit the ground running.”
How quickly Kmet can get up to speed in the Bears offense remains to be seen. The Bears also signed veteran Demetrius Harris to compete at the Y tight end position as Kmet learns.
“He has to be patient with himself, because there’s going to be a learning curve,” Barone said of Kmet. “And also I’ll be patient with him and things of that nature. But he’s a guy I hope that we can plug in and watch him go. … There’s (also) going to be some part of his process that may take time, and we’ll find out what that is once we all get back together.”
Four
Juan Castillo’s demands for his offensive line are straightforward.
In his first interview session with Chicago reporters Wednesday, Castillo ran through the list of things he wants his linemen to embody. Castillo emphasized the need for his guys to be in shape. He stressed the importance of playing with physicality and an aggressive edge. He harped on the need for consistency and polished fundamentals.
Most of all, Castillo accentuated the value of repetition with a catchphrase he might want branded onto T-shirts for his players:
“Over and over and over and over.”
Castillo repeated that phrase 14 times during a 20-minute call, frequently pounding his desk and rattling his webcam as he did so.
“It’s about fundamentals, man,” he said. “It’s about doing it over and over and over and over.
“There’s no such thing as a player who can’t. You get it done. Whatever you’ve got to do, you get it done. So what are we going to do? Over and over and over. … That’s really what it’s about.”
And in describing the praise guest speaker Doc Rivers heaped on Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant over Zoom recently, Castillo offered this: “Those guys did what was required. But after they did what was required, everybody else went in. And they stayed extra and did it more — over and over and over.”
You get the point.
The Bears hired Castillo in January to replace Harry Hiestand as the offensive line coach. And while Hiestand has a strong reputation as a bright teacher and respected coach, it became clear that head coach Matt Nagy wanted a new assistant with a different coaching style and touch. To get better results out of the offensive line, Nagy hopes Castillo’s approach will be beneficial.
Only time will tell, of course. But Castillo is readying his troops for a training camp filled with repetition.
“There’s only one way to be more consistent if you have the God-given ability,” Castillo said. “And that’s by doing something over and over and over until it becomes natural.
“Now you say, ‘Well, coach, other people have tried.’ The thing that has to happen is that the young man has to learn, and you have to get him to believe that, ‘You know what, if you do this so many times, you’re going to be able to master the technique and the technique is going to carry over.’ ”
Five
Charles London plans to stay on top of Tarik Cohen as the young running back strives to take better care of his body.
Cohen revealed last week that he felt more worn down than he wanted to at the tail end of the 2019 season, hampered by tight hips and a lower-back issue. The Bears running back since has taken up yoga and a more extensive stretching program while also vowing to improve his diet.
London, the Bears running backs coach since 2018, has been supportive of Cohen’s extra effort away from the field.
“He just has to focus on taking care of his body,” London said. “It’s more preventative maintenance than anything else. If your hamstring is sore or you feel like your back is tight or something is wrong with your core, by the time you recognize that and start after it, it’s probably too late. He has to do a better job. And I know he will.”
Cohen, 24, admitted that veteran Benny Cunningham was a valuable support system in that regard during his first two seasons in the league. Cunningham wasn’t with the Bears last season, and without realizing it, Cohen let some of his recovery habits slip.
Said London: “I think he fully understands he is that veteran presence now. He is that older guy in the room. … I think we’ll get his best this year.”
