Starting Thursday, Zero1 Pro Wrestling USA brings its brand of entertainment to Effingham County with the weekly series "Thursday Night Throwdown."
Live from the Zero1 USA headquarters, see the newest Zero1 USA trainees take the first steps of their in-ring journeys, along with some of the fan-favorite Zero1 USA fighting athletes.
Zero1 USA Thursday Night Throwdown will take place weekly at 706 Route 37 in Edgewood at 8 p.m.
Ticket packages for Thursday Night Throwdown are available at zero1usa.com/thursday and will be available at the door; general admission is $7, and four-week admission punch cards are available for $20.
If you're interested in becoming a professional wrestler, manager, referee, or announcer, please visit zero1usa.com/dojo for more information.
