The Mattoon Area Family YMCA announced that youth basketball registration is now open to students in pre-kindergarten through the third grade.
“This is one of our favorite leagues at the Y,” said Sports Director Alex Carie. “We love watching our youth develop their skills while they have fun and make friends.”
Youth basketball leagues are available at both the Mattoon Family YMCA and the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo.
Registration costs $30 for members and $50 for non-members until September 17. From Sept. 18-Oct. 24, registration will then be $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Games are on Saturdays beginning November 5.
The YMCA is always in need of volunteer coaches for youth sports with no experience necessary.
A league for students in the fourth-eighth grade will begin in January, and registration for that league will start on December 1.
Registration and more information are available at www.mattoonymca.org or the Mattoon Area Family YMCA app.
People interested in coaching can reach Alex Carie at acarie@matoonymca.org or at (217) 234-9494.
Registration for the youth basketball program ends on October 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.