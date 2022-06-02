The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the return of a popular youth sports program. Fall Outdoor Soccer returns in Mattoon and Toledo beginning in August. This league is open to youth ages 4-to-14 in Mattoon and 4-through-3rd grade in Toledo. We will divide teams based on age and registration numbers. Youth ages six and older will practice one evening per week during the season. We will play games at Mattoon Middle School. Toledo games are at Neal Park. We will play games on Saturday mornings beginning at 8:30 a.m., too.
Registration is open through Aug. 1 and is $40 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The Y is always looking for volunteer coaches. There is no experience required, and training is available.
To learn more or register, visit www.mattoonymca.org, call (217) 234-9494, or email acarie@mattoonymca.org.
