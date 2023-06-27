Gabbie Vonderheide

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg senior Gabbie Vonderheide hits the ball during a summer volleyball match against Staunton in Mt. Zion on Monday, June 26, 2023.

 Alex Wallner Daily News

MT. ZION — The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg volleyball team competed in a summer league in Mt. Zion over the last several Mondays.

The Hatchets defeated Staunton on Monday evening to capture the championship.

Tags

Trending Video