The Windsor/Stew-Stras Trojan softball team headed to Newton on Saturday and came back from a game 1 loss, 10-4, to settle for a split in game 2.
That came after a Thursday outing in which WSS traveled to Bethany and the Trojans trampled the Timberwolves, 14-2.
On Saturday, WSS got a lead in the first game, but then Newton passed them up. Ella Kinkelaar led off the game with a single. After Alaira Friese sac-bunted, Stacie Vonderheide singled for a 1-0 lead and Gabby Vonderheide singled. With two outs, Samantha Hayes singled a run in, 2-0.
Newton got a run back in the bottom of the 1st. Stacie Vonderheide threw K, then Hayes caught a pop out. Ainslie Eident singled. A steal, an error and a wild pitch made it 2-1. Kinkelaar walked in the 2nd, but was left on. Newton went in order in the 2nd.
With one out in the 3rd, Gabby Vonderheide reached on an error. Kinley Quast reached on a fielder's choice. Hayes cranked a double to drive in a run, 3-1. Quast scored on a wild pitch, 4-1. In the 4th, Newton doubled with one out, twice, 4-2. Quast singled in the 5th, but was left on.
In the 5th, a single and three straight errors gave Newton a 5-4 lead. With one out, a walk and a double made it 7-4. A 2-out single made it 8-4. In the 6th, Newton hit a 2-run home run with one out, 10-4. WSS went in order in the 7th and the game ended.
Samantha Hayes led WSS in the loss, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
In game 2, the Trojans caught Newton in the 7th and then won the game in the 8th, 5-3.
Newton took a lead in the bottom of the 1st. Wit two outs, two errors made it 1-0. Gabby Vonderheide singled in the 2nd, but was left on. WSS knotted the game in the 3rd. Ellie Wittenberg walked, but was out going home. Ainslie Eident singled and scored on an error, 1-1.
Newton reclaimed the lead in the 4th. on a walk, two singles, and a sac fly, 2-1. Another single made it 3-1. WSS got a run back in the 6th. With one out, Friese singled. With two outs, Gabby V singled, scoring Friese, 3-2. Quast singled, but did not score.
In the WSS 7th, Eident walked with 2 outs. Kinkelaar singled on a bunt to put two runners on. Friese singled and Eident scored, for the tie, 3-3. Newton went in order and the game went to extra innings.
With one out in the 8th, Gabby V singled. Quast reached on an error and Hayes walked to load the bases. Marisa Daniels singled, scoring Gabby and Kinley, 5-3. Wittenberg singled, but was left on.
Newton got a lead-off single. With the tying run at the plate, the base runner was caught stealing by catcher Ella Kinkelaar. The next batter singled. A line out to shortstop Friese was the 2nd out. The runner got to 2nd on a wild pitch. Stacie Vonderheide had come on in relief and rang up the next batter for the win.
Gabby Vonderheide led WSS to the win, going 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Alaira Friese was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
On Thursday, WSS traveled to Bethany and the Trojans trampled the Timberwolves, 14-2.
The Trojans started slow and added a 3-run 4th to build a 7-2 lead. Okaw bats went silent and WSS went on a spree in a 6-run 6th to vault past the Valley.
Eight WSS players pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of 6 errors. Four of the 13 hits were for extra bases. Addie Wernsing blasted a home run, Ella Kinkelaar and Kinley Quast smacked triples and Gabby Vonderheide cranked a double.
Kinkelaar hit 3-for-4 with 2 runs. Samantha Hayes hit 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in 3 runs. Wernsing and Stacie Vonderheide were both 2-for-4 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Quast and Alaira Friese scored twice.
Stacie Vonderheide threw 3 innings, gave up 2 runs and struck out 5. Wernsing came on to throw 3 scoreless innings with a K and a walk.
The only Okaw Valley hitters with much success was Mills, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and Lana Ashley. Ashley went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Reese Nichols had a solo hit.
Ashley threw for Okaw went 6 innings and gave up 13 hits and 9 earned runs. She only walked one.
With one out in the 1st, Stacie Vonderheide reached on an error and stole 2nd and 3rd. Wernsing singled and drove in a run, 1-0. Ashley picked off a runner at 1st and a fly out ended the WSS 1st. Vonderheide KO'd all three batters in the Okaw 1st. In the WSS 2nd, Kinley Quast led off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch.
Ashley smacked a lead-off double in the Okaw 2nd and made 3rd on a wild pitch. Megan Roley walked Raeleigh Mills singled Ashley home, 1-1. Vonderheide threw a K and threw out a batter at 1st. Lindsey Ozier walked and the catcher Kinkelaar threw out a base runner at 2nd keep the tie.
With one out in the WSS 3rd, Kinkelaar singled and Stacie Vonderheide hit into a fielder's choice, but the runner was out at home. Wernsing hit an inside the park home run to make it 3-1. Gabby Vonderheide doubled, but was left on.
Okaw stayed active in the 3rd. Rissa Montgomery was hit by a pitch and with two outs, Ashley singled. Ashley stole 2nd and Montgomery home, 4-2. The game was still close but was about to not be.
Samantha Hayes led off the WSS 4th with a single, stole 2nd, went to 3rd on a passed ball and then took home, 5-2. Friese walked. With two outs, Kinkelaar uncorked a triple, 6-2. Stacie followed with a hit to make it 7-2.
Okaw KO'd to Wernsing in the 4th and grounded out to Hayes at 1st and Wernsing. WSS added a run in the 5th. Gabby led off with a single. She made 3rd on a ground out and home on the next ground out by Hayes, 8-2.Friese reached on an error, but was left.
With one out in the Okaw 5th, Montgomery reached on an error. McKenna Phelps hit into a fielder's choice. Nichols singled and Ashley reached on an error. With the bases loaded a ground out ended that chance.
In the WSS 6th, Ellie Wittenberg led off with a single. Kinkelaar singled. Wittenberg scored on a wild pitch and Kinkelaar on a ground out,. 10-2. Wernsing reached on an error.
With two outs, Quast reached on an error. Hayes singled two runs home, 12-2. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, Marisa Daniels reached on an error, scoring both runners, 14-2.
Okaw was in the 6th and Mills led off with a single. Two outs later, Ozier walked. A fly out to Gabby V in center ended the game by 10-run rule.
Game 1 Saturday
Newton 10, Windsor/Stew-Stras 4
WSS 202 000 0--4-7-4
N'wt 100 162 x--10-9-2
WSS stats: E Kinkelaar 1-for-3, BB, SB, run; Friese 0-for-3, sac; S Vonderheide 1-for-4, run, RBI; G Vonderheide 1-for-4, ROE, run; Quast 1-for-3, FC, run; Hayes 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Daniels 0-for-3; Witteberg 0-for-2, BB; Eident 1-for-3. Pitching (W) S Vonderheide 5 IP, 8 runs, 7 hits, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Friese 1 IP, 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 BBs, 0 Ks.
N'wt stats: K Martin 1-for-4, HR, ROE, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Mulvey 0-for-3, sac; Odell 2-for-3, 2B, BB, 3 SB, 3 runs; Frichtl 2-for-3, 2-2Bs, run, 3 RBIs; Grove 0-for-3; Barthelemy 0-for-2 (#14 1-for-1, RBI); Mahattey 1-for-3, run; Kessler 0-for-2, ROE, run (#15 0-for-1); C Martin 1-for-1 (#18 1-for-2, ROE, 2 runs. Pitching (W) Mulvey 7 IP, 4 runs, 7 hits, 2 BBs, 2 Ks.
Game 2 Saturday
Windsor/Stew-Stras 5, Newton 3 - 8 innings
WSS 001 001 12--5-10-3
N'wt 100 200 00--3-7-3
WSS stats: Kinkelaar 1-for-3, sac; Friese 2-for-4, FC, run, RBI; S Vonderheide 0-for-4; G Vonderheide 3-for-4, SB, run, RBI; Quast 1-for-4, 2 ROEs, run; Hayes 0-for-3, BB; Daniels 1-for-4, 2 RBI (Garrett); Wittenberg 1-for-3, BB; Eident 1-for-3, BB, 2 runs. Pitching (W) S Vonderheide 1 IP, 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 BB, 1 K; (Starter) Hayes 7 IP, 3 runs, 5 hits, 2 BB, 4 Ks;
Nwt stats: K Martin 0-for-4; Mulvey 0-for-4; Odell 3-for-4, ROE, 3 SB, run; Frichtl 1-for-4, ROE; Grove 0-for-2, 2 BBs; #15 1-for-4, run; #18 1-for-3, run; #14 0-for-2, sacf, RBI; Mahattey 1-for-3, RBI. Pitching (L) Mulvey 1 IP, 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 BBs, 0 Ks; (Starter) Frichtl 7 IP, 5 runs, 8 hits, 3 BBs, 3 Ks.
Thursday
Windsor/Stew-Stras 14, Okaw Valley 2
W/SS 112 316--14-13-9
Okaw 011 000--2-5-6
WSS stats: Kinkelaar 3-for-4, 3B, 2 run, RBI; S Vonderheide 1-for-4, ROE, FC, 2 SB, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Wernsing 2-for-4, ROE, 2 SB, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; G Vonderheide 2-for-4, 2B, run; Quast 1-for-4, 3B, SB, ROE, 2 runs; Hayes 2-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Friese 1-for-3, ROE, BB, SB, 2 runs; Daniels 0-for-4, ROE (P Durbin); Ainslie Eident 0-for-1 (#8 0-for-1); Wittenberg 1-for-2, run. Pitching (W) S Vonderheide 3 IP, 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 BBs, 5 K; Wernsing 3 IP, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 BB, 2 Ks.
Okaw stats: Montgomery 0-for-3, ROE, HBP, SB, run; Phelps 0-for-3, FC; Nicjhols 1-for-3; Ashley 2-for-3, SB, ROE, run; M Roley 0-for-2, BB; Mills 2-for-2, RBI (E Roley 0-for-1); Coleman 0-for-3; Crockett 0-for-2 (Mashaw 0-for-1); Ozier 0-for-1, 2 BBs. Pitching (L) Ashley 14 runs, 15 hits,1 BB, 1 K.
