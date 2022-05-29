Paige Cutright is a problem for most teams, and Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg was no different.
The Hatchets couldn't figure out the Lady Warriors' ace in their 9-2 loss in a Class 1A sectional final Saturday at Casey-Westfield.
Cutright allowed six hits, two runs - one earned - and two walks with 13 strikeouts over her seven innings in the circle.
The Lady Warriors never trailed in the game, taking their first lead in the bottom of the first.
After back-to-back strikeouts to open the inning, Emma Mason drew a walk before Cutright got hit by a pitch, and Kam Smith drove in the first run on an RBI single.
Then, after Cutright struck out the side in order in the top of the second, Casey-Westfield added to its lead in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs to make it 6-0.
Addie Brasier started the frame with a single before Harley Jean reached on a fielder's choice.
Rachel Warfel then got hit by a pitch before Brasier scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Kennedy Repp then grounded out, pushing Jean and Warfel into scoring position, and Maya Redman drove both runners in on a single that made it 4-0.
Mason followed that up with a double that pushed Redman to third before Cutright hit a sacrifice fly, plating the fifth run, and Smith hit an RBI single to plate the sixth.
Both offenses were then quieted after that until the top of the sixth when the Hatchets finally plated their first run.
Ellie Wittenberg started the rally with a single before Ella Kinkelaar followed that with a single of her own. Karlie Bean then drew a walk to load the stations before Wittenberg scored on a passed ball to make it 6-1.
The Lady Warriors, though, answered that run with three more in the bottom of the sixth.
Jean started the inning with a walk before Repp followed with another walk, and Redman hit an RBI single to make it 7-1.
Mason then plated the eighth run on a sacrifice fly before Cutright hit an RBI single of her own that made it 9-1.
WSS would then scratch across one more run in the top of the seventh to equal the final score.
Casey-Westfield now advances to a Class 1A super-sectional against Campbell Hill Trico at Johnston City High School today at 11 a.m.
