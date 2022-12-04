Neither Brent Bohnhoff nor Mitch Martin could have scripted a more entertaining yet nerve-racking start to their National Trail Conference seasons.
The coaches of the Dieterich and Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg boys' basketball teams geared up for a 32-minute game, but what they didn't know is that it would take eight extra minutes to decide the victor on Friday night at Dieterich High School.
For the Movin' Maroons, though, it wasn't the end that they wanted. Dieterich (3-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference) fell to the Hatchets (5-1, 1-0 National Trail Conference), 60-52, in double overtime.
"It means a lot," WSS senior Austin Wittenberg said. "We've dealt with a lot of adversity here at the start of the season, and to be able to come out and get a good win against a good Dieterich squad means a lot to us."
Dieterich opened the game with a 10-7 lead after the first quarter.
Lucas Westendorf started the game with a layup to make it 2-0 with 6:23 remaining.
Austin Wittenberg followed that with a three-point play after WSS forced a turnover to make it 3-2. Carter Chaney then knocked down a 3-pointer later on to tie the game, 6-6, before back-to-back layups from Kolton Kidd ended the period.
That would be the only offense that the Movin' Maroons would muster in the first half, though, as WSS dominated the second quarter to take a 25-18 lead into the break.
The Hatchets went on a 14-4 run during the quarter to take a 21-14 lead with 2:19 to go before Westendorf rebounded a missed Kidd shot and converted a layup to make it a 21-16 game with 1:49 left in the period.
Westendorf finished with eight points in the first half and 20 for the game.
"He's been unbelievable," Bohnhoff said. "He's had a great summer; he was in the gym every day, working out, lifting, and all that."
Westendorf's biggest contribution on the night, however, may have come at the end of regulation when defending Austin Wittenberg.
With 26.8 seconds left, the Hatchets went to their star player to try and end the game.
The long arms of Westendorf caused Austin problems, though, as he was able to make Austin uncomfortable, ultimately slapping the ball out of bounds and off of Austin with 2.1 seconds left, leading to Westendorf pounding his chest and screaming at the top of his lungs.
Nothing came of the turnover, though, as both teams headed into overtime tied at 46.
Jordan Wittenberg started the overtime period with back-to-back layups to make it 50-46.
Westendorf then responded with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one before Austin Wittenberg made a pair of free throws to increase the margin to three, 52-49.
Caleb Gephart then promptly sent the game into double overtime after that, as he drained a 3-pointer just as time expired, leading to his teammates celebrating with him with the crowd roaring with excitement in the distance.
"That's his first big shot, and there's going to be a lot more," Bohnhoff said. "He's only a junior, and he's getting better every day. He's very talented; I tell him every day to be an alpha because we want him to do more and want the ball more and get feisty. He's going to have a lot of good games ahead of him."
What Bohnhoff didn't know, though, was that that shot would be the final one of the contest for Dieterich.
WSS went on to outscore Dieterich, 8-0, in the second overtime to come away with the road win.
Austin Wittenberg finished the period with six points; Jordan had two.
Austin finished with a game-high 22 points.
"My shots weren't falling early, so I just tried to get to the hole, get fouled, get to the line, and knock down shots," he said.
Jordan finished with 16 points on the night. He had six points at halftime and four in the second half.
"I just found a way to get the job done," Jordan said. "My teammates got us the ball whenever we needed it in the right spots, and we played well at the very end and pushed through."
Overall, Bohnhoff said he was worried about this game, knowing what his team did to WSS one season ago, ironically on Homecoming night.
"We knew they would be ready for this game tonight because the same thing happened last year during their homecoming," Bohnhoff said. "We went to their place and won, knowing they would be ready tonight. I was worried about this game, to be honest."
Having already played a double overtime contest earlier in the season may have also helped WSS. The Hatchets defeated Cerro Gordo-Bement in the CG-B Tournament on November 25.
"I think it did," said Mitch Martin - who was taking over for interim head coach Shane Smith. "It's nice to have that, but hopefully, I'm done with the overtime game. I'd rather win in regulation."
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|OT
|F
|Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg
|7
|16
|12
|11
|14
|60
|Dieterich
|10
|8
|14
|14
|6
|52
