Sam Vonderheide and Kendall Morris dominated on the mound for the Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg baseball team Saturday morning against Cerro-Gordo Bement.
Both hurlers combined to allow one hit and one walk through their five innings of work while striking out 11. Vonderheide had five punchouts; Morris had six.
WSS ended up winning 11-0, but it wasn't just pitching that answered the call. The Hatchets pounded 11 hits, too.
Gavan Wernsing went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs, one double, one triple, and one RBI.
Jordan Wittenberg went 2-for-2 with one double and two RBIs.
Graham Kasey went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Austin Wittenberg, Tyler Wetherell, Vonderheide, Carter Chaney, and Lance Lankow also collected hits.
Overall, the bats heated up early. WSS scored four runs in the first, six in the second, and one in the third.
Austin Wittenberg started the first with a single before Wetherell and Wernsing loaded the bases with singles of their own, too.
Then, after Vonderheide struck out for the first out of the frame, Jordan Wittenberg drove in a pair on a double to make it 2-0.
Kasey then followed that with a ground out that scored Wernsing, before Morris — who courtesy ran for Jordan Wittenberg — scored on an error by the catcher to make the 4-0 total.
The barrage only continued after that, though, as the Hatchets plated an even bigger number in the second.
Austin Wittenberg started the frame with a walk and would score two batters later after Wernsing smoked a triple to center field to make it 5-0.
A Vonderheide single then scored Wernsing before Jordan Wittenberg went on to draw a walk, and Kasey later made it 7-0 on a base hit that scored Jackson Gurgel — who courtesy ran for Austin Wittenberg.
The Hatchets added three more runs in the inning after a Chaney ground out, an error on the third baseman, and an Austin Wittenberg bases-loaded walk to make it 10-0 before adding the final run in the third on an error by the centerfielder.
The win pushes WSS to 3-0 on the season.
