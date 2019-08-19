Windsor/Stew-Stras junior high softball hosted Brownstown/St. Elmo and unceremoniously sent them home in 2 1/2 short innings, burying the Bombers, 15-0.
WSS received 12 free passes and Brownstown booted the ball five more times. WSS only needed 5 hits in 3 innings to tip the scales to 15-run early dismissal.
Two of the three hits were extra-bases. Gabby Vonderheide cranked a home run and Marisa Daniels a triple. Vonderheide was 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI and a walk. Daniels was 1-for-1, with a run and 2 RBI. Stacie Vonderheide, Alaira Friese, and Ainslie Eident also scored twice, each.
Samantha Hayes took the circle for WSS. Addie Wernsing snagged a line drive at 1st and Hayes gave up a single. Hayes rang up the next two batters. WSS got enough runs in the 1st to win by the 10-run rule.
Ella Kinkelaar led off with a single and Stacie Vonderheide singled her in. Wernsing grounded out and Vonderheide scored, 2-0. Gabby launched an inside the park home run, 3-0. Kinley Quast walked and Hayes walked. Emma Garrett, running for Quast scored, 4-0.
Friese walked Daniels blistered a triple, clearing the bases. Daniels scored on an error, 7-0. Eident walked. Kinkelaar batted around and reached on an error., 8-0. Stacie V walked and Wernsing reached on an error. Gabby V walked Quast walked and Hayes reached on an error, 10-0.
B'town went in order in the 2nd. Hayes KO'd two and Stacie V got the other on a grounder to short.
WSS came back to the plate in the 2nd. Friese walked and Daniels was hit. Eident walked and Hannah Davis singled a run home. Payton D was hit, scoring pinch runner Ellie W, 12-0. Brinlie Durbin walked forcing a run in, 13-0.
Still with no outs, Garrett was hit and Davis scored, 14-0. Mackenzi Vonderheide walked a run home, 15-0. Katelyn Vonderheide walked. Two more batters were picked off at 3rd to end the inning.
In the top of the 3rd, Hayes rang up all three batters to end the game by the 15-run rule.
Thursday
Windsor/Stew-Stras 15, Brownstown/St. Elmo 0 - 3 innings
Btown 000--0-1-5
W/SS (10)50--15-5-0
WSS stats: Kinkelaar 1-for-2, ROE, run, RBI (Davis 1-for-1, run, RBI); S Vonderheide 1-for-1, SB, BB, 2 runs, RBI (Payton Durbin HBP, run. RBI); Wernsing 0-for-2, ROE, run, RBI (Brinlie Durbin BB, RBI); G Vonderheide 1-for-1, HR, BB, run, RBI (Garrett HBP, run, RBI); Quast 2 BBs, RBI (Mackenzi Vonderheide BB, RBI); Hayes 0-for-1, ROE, run (Katelyn Vonderheide BB); Friese 0-for-1, 2 BBs, 2 runs; Daniels 1-for-1, 3B, HBP, run, 2 RBIs; Eident 2 BBs, B, 2 runs (Wittenberg run). Pitching (W) Hayes 3 IP, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 BBs, 7 Ks.
Btown stats: Kinley 0-for-2; Seabaugh 1--for-1; Stine 0-for-1; Ireland 0-for-1; Claycomb 0-for-1; Moss 0-for-1; McNabb 0-for-1; Whitehead 0-for-1; Sasse 0-for-1. Pitching (L) Moss 1 IP, 15 runs, 5 hits, 10 BBs, 0 Ks; Kinley 1 IP, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 BBs, 0 Ks.
