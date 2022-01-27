WRESTLING
Lawrenceville 50, Effingham 15
Effingham fell to Lawrenceville, 50-15, Wednesday.
Robert Reardon and Jon Perry picked up the lone wins for the Hearts.
Reardon won by a 10-8 decision at 138 pounds and Perry won by pinfall in 1:16 at 152 pounds.
As for the rest of the bouts, Kaiden Stewart, Ryan Smith, Saul Ellis, Makayla Lonngren, and Trenton Patterson all lost in their respective weight classes.
Charleston 39, Effingham 27
Effingham fell to Charleston, 39-27, in the first of two matches at a Charleston Quad Tuesday.
Kaiden Stewart, Jon Perry, and Ryan Smith all picked up wins for the Hearts.
Stewart won by pinfall in 2:28 at 106 pounds; Perry won by pinfall in 3:44 at 152 pounds, and Smith won by an 8-7 decision at 160 pounds.
As for the rest of the bouts, Robert Reardon, Saul Ellis, Makayla Lonngren, and Trenton Patterson all fell in their respective weight classes.
Lincoln 58, Effingham 18
Effingham fell to Lincoln, 58-18, in its second match at the Charleston Quad Tuesday.
Kaiden Stewart, Jon Perry, and Makayla Lonngren picked up wins for the Hearts.
Stewart won by pinfall in 1:05 at 106 pounds, Perry won by pinfall in 3:01 at 152 pounds, and Lonngren won by forfeit at 182 pounds.
As for the rest of the bouts, Hailey Printz, Wyatt Haycraft, Robert Reardon, Ryan Smith, Saul Ellis, and Trenton Patterson all lost in their respective weight classes.
