WRESTLING
Urbana Invite
Jon Perry finished second at 152 pounds at the Urbana Invite Saturday.
Perry went 2-1, defeating Richwood's Mike Vincent, by pinfall, at 3:24, and Wood River's Nick Mason, by a 6-3 decision, before falling to Dunlap's Nick Mueller, 7-3, in the championship bout.
As for the rest of the Effingham wrestlers, Kaiden Stewart finished 0-2 at 106 pounds; Hailey Printz finished 0-2 at 126 pounds; Robert Reardon finished 1-2 at 138 pounds; Ryan Smith finished 2-2 at 160 pounds, and Trenton Patterson finished 0-2 at 285 pounds.
