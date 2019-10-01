The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used precision ball movement and four first-half goals to defeat the Newton Eagles Tuesday, 6-0.
Both teams used this game as a bench mark to see where they were at with the IHSA Class 1A regional round just under two weeks away. With both teams playing in the same regional, it’s entirely possible these teams could see each other again, making this game all the more prevalent.
“We marked this game on our schedule as a test that we needed to pass and I think we did a really good job tonight,” said Teutopolis head coach Aaron Wendt “But the season isn’t over yet. When it comes to regionals and postseason, that’s where the money and the game is. We’ll have to show up twice as much then.”
“I don’t think we played our best,” said Newton head coach Matt Creadore. “But we got to see what they have. We will see them again, probably in the [regional] championship.”
“The last couple of years, Newton has really had us in the win category,” said Wendt. “We haven’t beat them in a couple of years. It felt good to get a win. They hustled, were organized and shutdown their threatening players.”
With Newton used to being the team that strikes quick and forces the opponent to play from behind from the onset, it was the Eagles who were on the receiving end of that. Alessio Bucciarelli netted a goal in just the fourth minute to take a 1-0 lead.
Almost exactly 10 minutes later, Alex Deters used his ball control and dribbling skills to get down the side line and into the box, often winning his one-on-one matchup.
After the teams were given a water break at the 20-minute mark due to the heat, the Wooden Shoes caught a break with Newton scoring an own goal to increase the Teutopolis lead to three.
One of the Eagles’ biggest offensive weapon is striker Ross Farley, who the midfield had problems getting him the ball in space or in a good position.
“[Farley] is one of the best players in the area,” Wendt said. “We weren’t going to let him have the space and time he needed on the ball, so Jack Poelker shadowed him most of the game and he did a really good job.”
With 15 minutes remaining in the first half, Noah Hemmen joined the scoring action, cutting down the sideline then back to the middle once in the box, converting on the opportunity.
The Wooden Shoes didn’t relent at all in their attack in the second half, using the same ball movement and offensive physicality they had in the first half.
15 minutes into the second half, Alex Deters netted his second goal before Derek Deters knocked one in the twenty-sixth minute to seal the win.
“I think we had the formations right,” Creadore said. “We just didn’t execute. Any look they had went in and none of ours did. We just didn’t come to play our best game.”
Senior Seth Emmerich earned the clean sheet by now allowing a score.
“Seth has been growing every game,” Wendt said. “He’s growing in confidence. His ability has always been there, it’s just now that his mentality and soccer IQ is finally getting to where his physical tools are.”
Teutopolis hosts the regional and will take on the winner of St. Anthony seeded No. 8 against Vandalia seeded No. 10 on Tuesday Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m. Newton will take on Altamont at 6:30 p.m.
