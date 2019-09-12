The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes overcame a three-run first inning deficit to defeat the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons Thursday 9-3.
The Movin’ Maroons jumped out ahead with an RBI double from Matthew Hunzinger that drove in Dalton Will. With two outs, the Movin’ Maroons got back-to-back RBI singles from Derek Kuhl and Lucas Hall to take a 3-0 lead after one.
But from there, Addis settled in, allowing just one hit after the first inning.
“He kept his composure,” said Teutopolis head coach Justin Fleener. “It’d be real easy for someone to get frustrated. He knew we still had seven at-bats left and that he had time to settle in and make some adjustments on the mound.
“I thought his second, third, fourth and fifth innings he looked really good on the mound. We made some defensive plays. I thought he did a good job mixing up his pitches and locating his fastball better.”
In the bottom of the second, the Wooden Shoes got some things to go their way. Evan Addis reached on an error and advanced to second on the same error. He moved up to third on a balk by the Dieterich pitcher. Justin Hardiek delivered with an RBI double to drive in the run to cut the deficit to two.
After a single from Brady McMahon to move Hardiek up, Hardiek was able to score when McMahon broke for second. But the throw went into center field to allow Hardiek to score.
A sacrifice fly from Luke Ungrund scored Max Niebrugge to tie the game at three.
However, the Wooden Shoes were far from done that inning, as Mitch Hardiek reached with a single and Trenton Schwerdt drew a walk to put two on with two outs for Mitch Hemmen.
During the at-bat, Hemmen drew a wild pitch that allowed Mitch Hardiek and Schwerdt to move into scoring position. Hemmen singled to right to drive in Mitch Hardiek and Schwerdt to take a 5-3 lead. An RBI single from Matt Deters drove in Hemmen to take a 6-3 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Wooden Shoes loaded the bases on a single from Hemmen and walks from Deters and Justin Hardiek. Brady McMahon drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Hemmen. After a pitching change, Brocck Deters was hit by a pitch that allowed Matt Deters to score before another bases-loaded walk to Luke Ungrund put the Wooden Shoes up 9-3 and would go on to win by the same score.
“The first inning jumps out. You’ve got to find a silver lining in a 9-3 loss,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “That’s better than what we’ve been hitting lately. That’s been somewhat of an issue. We did a very good job getting out to a good start. The unfortunate part was we couldn’t keep it going. We knew all along that three runs wasn’t going to be enough.”
Up next, the Wooden Shoes head to Woodlawn while the Movin’ Maroons return home for a National Trail Conference matchup against the St. Anthony Bulldogs Friday.
“We’ll be ready to go tomorrow. We’re going to give [St. Anthony] our best shot. These games give us some opportunities for other guys to play the field or get an at-bat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.