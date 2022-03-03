The defense was relentless and offense was a grind through two quarters Tuesday night at the Flora Class 2A Sectional.
And that was precisely the script penned by Marquette Catholic boys basketball.
“Perfect,” Explorers coach Steve Medford said. “The first half was perfect.”
But Marquette’s four-time halftime lead would vanish, along with anything approaching perfection, in the game’s final 12 minutes as the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes came back to defeat the Explorers 41-33 in a semifinal at Conley Gym.
The Shoes, after becoming the 30th program in state history to win a 35th regional, improve to 25-7 and advance to Friday’s title game to play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal pitting Pana (29-3) against Mount Carmel (22-9). Marquette, a regional champ for the eighth time in 11 years and denied a fourth consecutive semifinal win in a sectional, finishes 19-12.
The Explorers’ first two possessions both produced 3-pointers from junior Parker Macias to temporarily quiet a big T-Town crowd with Marquette up 6-2 three minutes into the game. “He stepped up in a big way,” T-Town coach Chet Reeder said of Macias.
The Explorers’ lead was 8-7 after one quarter and a three-point play from Owen Williams, a mid-range jumper from Kendall Lavender and another 3 from Macias was enough offense to give the Explorers a 16-12 halftime lead.
“When you limit the possessions, with how strong and physical those T-Town boys are, you don’t have to rebound and defend them as many times,” Medford said of the first half. “I thought it went really well, other than a few live ball turnovers that turned into points. It was really good.”
Marquette ran its Princeton offense for well over a minute before Macias’ trey with 2:38 left brought the final points in a methodical, yet intense, first half.
“I figured that’s how it was going to go, they would make us guard long possessions and get us to break down. And they did,” said Reeder, the brother of Jersey coach Stote Reeder. “They got Macias three wide-open looks on breakdowns from an action that we covered over and over and over and over. Credit to them. They execute very, very well.”
But the Shoes got an immediate boost in the third quarter when Brendan Niebrugge hit a 3-pointer to cut Marquette’s lead to 16-15. It was a much-needed make for T-Town’s mental wellness.
“To see the ball go in the hole, on the first play, was huge for our guys,” Reeder said. “You could feel them take a breath.”
But what Macias did to earn Marquette a lead in the first quarter, sophomore Braden Kline replicated to keep a lead in the third quarter. Kline followed Niebrugge’s 3 with a 15-foot jumper and came right back with a 3-pointer to rebuild the Explorers’ lead to 21-15 with 5:52 remaining in the quarter.
Kline hit another 3 to get all of his eight points in a three-minute stretch and Williams scored on a break to give Marquette its largest lead at 26-19 with 3:56 left in the third quarter.
“Coming out in the second half, right off the bat they hit a 3,” Medford said. “But we answered, came back and Braden hit a couple nice shots.”
T-Town’s Dylan Pruemer made a 3-pointer to pull the Shoes even at 28-28 after three quarters. And Williams’ 3-pointer with 5:11 left would be Marquette’s only field goal in the final quarter — Kendall Lavender later added two free throws — and T-Town pulled away with the game’s final six points.
“We were fortunate to make enough shots to close the gap in the second half,” Reeder said. “Our guys stepped up and made some big plays.”
Williams scored 10 points for Marquette, which got nine points from Macias and eight from Kline. T-Town, whose fans made the 37-mile trip to Flora en masse and outnumbered Marquette’s crowd about 10-to-1, was led by James Niebrugge’s 11 points. The Shoes’ regional title was their 12th in a row and the 20-win season is their 13th in a row.
“They came out, they had a lot crowd and they brought the energy,” Williams said of the Shoes. “We kept it close, but we couldn’t finish it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.