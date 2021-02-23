In what looked like a repeat of their meeting just a few weeks ago that the Railsplitters won 43-39, Lincoln and Teutopolis played a defensive battle for the first sixteen minutes. Then it all just fell apart for Teutopolis.
The Wooden Shoes, down by four at the intermission, came out sluggish in the third quarter putting up ill-timed threes as Lincoln dropped 18 points topped by a buzzer beating dunk by six-foot-five forward Landon Hullinger as the visiting Railsplitters defeated Teutopolis 49-34 in their Apollo Conference matchup Tuesday evening at J.H. Griffin Gym.
“We just weren’t assertive enough on the offensive end,” Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder said. “We played not to make mistakes and we made a lot of mistakes.”
The Railsplitters full-court pressure limited the Wooden Shoes to just 11 first half points, with only four in the second quarter. Even with their offensive woes, The Shoes kept the game within reach by playing stifling man defense despite Dylan Singleton’s ten first half points in leading Lincoln to a 15-11 first half lead.
“We’ve been spending a lot of time on our defense,” Lincoln head coach Neil Alexander said. “I thought our defense was tremendous. That’s one of the better jobs we’ve done. They shot the lights out. I don’t know how many threes they (Teutopolis) had, but we did a good job of defending the arc. We have to play (defense) inside, because they have good players inside. We had good movement and we made their shots be tough.”
Lincoln’s Hullinger, who was kept scoreless in the first half, exploded for eight third quarter points sparking a Railsplitter offense that took advantage of 16 Wooden Shoe turnovers. The 190-pound forward tossed up a pair of threes before landing the alley-oop dunk from Singleton.
“He’s the one that missed the wide-open looks (in the first half),” Alexander said. “He’s a great shooter. In the second half he hit some shots and took some pressure off of Dylan (Singleton).”
Caleb Siemer came off the Wooden Shoes bench and provided an early third quarter spark with six of their 10 points as the six-foot-four sophomore got physical against the Railsplitters defense – something that seemed to escape the Shoes offense for most of the night as they tried relying on their three-point shooting.
“We have to keep preaching it(going inside) and working on it in practice. We have to keep drilling it and hope it clicks. Against really good defensive teams like Lincoln, a bad possession turns into three or four good possessions for them,” Reeder said. “When you’re not playing elite teams, you can get away with poor shots and poor possessions and turnovers. Against Lincoln you can’t. Against good defensive teams you can’t get away with that stuff. You have to be sharp and crisp for thirty-minutes and we weren’t.”
Singleton, the five-foot-eleven skilled ball handler would drop another 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Railsplitters opened their lead to 15 points late in the fourth quarter against the Shoes.
“He’s a pretty good player,” Alexander said of his point guard. “He’s solid. He was kind of a role player a year ago with what we had and done his job and stepping up. He’s had a good year.”
“We probably made more shots at Lincoln, but it was really similar,” Reeder said of their first matchup. “At Lincoln we were more assertive with aggression than what we did tonight.”
With the home loss, Reeder said the team needs to learn to get better.
“It’s an opportunity to learn and get better,” Reeder said. “You can’t dwell on it. You gotta take these losses and learn from them and get better from them. Myself included.”
Teutopolis goes to 2-3 in the Apollo. Lincoln goes to 4-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.