The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on the road Monday, 5-1.
The Wooden Shoes wasted no time getting on the board, with Luke Ungrund leading off with a double and was driven in by the following batter Mitch Hardiek.
The score remained 1-0 until the Wooden Shoes were able to add to its lead in the top of the fifth when Evan Addis was able to come around on an error. Max Niebrugge was able to score on a single from Hardiek for his second RBI of the day.
Trenton Schwerdt picked up right where he left off from his spring campaign with an RBI double on a full count to score Ungrung and increase the lead to four.
Hayden Ruholl drove in the fifth and final run of the day for the Wooden Shoes on a line drive single that was able to score Evan Wermert.
Up next, the Wooden Shoes will take on the St. Anthony Bulldogs at Paul Smith Field at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
