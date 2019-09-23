The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used its combination of size and speed to defeat the Effingham Flaming Hearts Monday 2-0.
The Wooden Shoes like to use their size to play the ball in the air, as well as using their straight-line speed to make up any ground they may give defensively. Both of those things were on display in the win.
"Our hustle stood out," said Teutopolis head coach Aaron Wendt. "We really got after the 50-50 balls. We let a couple of balls bounce around in the box and didn't attack like normal, but it was a really well-played game by both teams."
The Hearts prefer to play using their combination of speed and agility, often scoring on passes over the top of the defense that they can run down, use a side step or fake to create space and score. However, with the Wooden Shoes' size, they were able to head the ball out of the air rather than letting it get behind them.
"The conflict in styles was huge," said Effingham head coach Weston Peno. "I wish we would've changed our style a little bit quicker. [Teutopolis'] style was perfect for beating us.
"Unfortunately we just couldn't finish today. We've worked a lot on that and we didn't follow any of that directive. We've got some fast young men, but I don't think we were able to switch up when faced with guys who are just as fast as us."
The first goal from the Wooden Shoes came on a turnover by the Hearts attempting to transition after winning the ball back, but passed it right to Alex Deters, who took the ball the other way and scored at the 13-minute mark.
In the second half, the Wooden Shoes got a header to go, but was waved off due to a push in the back by the offense. Four minutes later, it was Effingham who had a goal waved off due to a foul.
Both goalies performed admirably, keeping the score a 1-0 for a majority of the game before Linus Tanneryd scored on a penalty kick to double the lead and put the Wooden Shoes up 2-0 with just six minutes remaining to help secure the win.
Seth Emmerich comes up with the clean sheet for the Wooden Shoes.
"Seth has been on a tear," Wendt said. "He's been playing really well and was definitely commanding in the box tonight. He used his strengths, organized the defense and our wide midfielders Alessio [Bucciarelli] and Noah [Hemmen] played really well just getting back on the ball, defending their wide players well.
"They stayed disciplined in the position. They dropped back and played defense when they had to and got up the field when we attacked. They ran a lot tonight and I think their fitness is finally at the point where they can do that. I think we're hitting our stride and I think they rose to the challenge tonight."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.