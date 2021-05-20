Teutopolis’ Andrew Niebrugge drove in two runs in the top of the eighth inning breaking up a 3-3 tie, as the Wooden Shoes went on to defeat the St. Anthony Bulldogs 5-4 at Evergreen Field Thursday afternoon.
“We got enough runs off a quality team to keep the lead there in the end,” Teutopolis head coach Justin Fleener said. “I thought Evan did a great job of keeping us in there. When they got one in the first and we tied it and then they bounced back there and scored two, Evan stayed right in there on that. He kept us where we needed to be.”
The Shoes go to 14-6 while, St. Anthony who lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, go to 14-3.
“Every game we played them in the fall was a tough game and a close game,” St. Anthony varsity head coach Tony Kreke said. “You’re going to get that. I just told these guys here, ‘Yes it’s a loss, but at the same time this is a game that’s going to prepare you for that moment to will come up’. I don’t think a moment got too big for anyone. They just put together some timely hits.”
Teutopolis’ Evan Addis and St. Anthony’s Logan Antrim had themselves a pitchers duel of sorts. The pair went seven innings each and stayed within the mandatory pitch count.
Addis allowed three runs with one earned, on three walks and six strikeouts in earning the win. His Bulldog counterpart matched him stride for stride. Antrim also went seven innings allowing three earned runs on five hits on one walk and eight strikeouts and two home runs.
“I love what I saw out of Logan today,” Kreke said. He battled. He competed. I think he’d like to have a couple of those pitches back, in that fifth inning. I think he’s competitor and he’ll learn from that.”
With his team down 3-1, Addis for the third time in two days, launched a home run over the left field fence in the top of the fifth inning cutting the Wooden Shoes deficit to 3-2.
“He’s seeing the ball well,” Fleener said. “We hope he’s getting hot at the right time of the year. He’s been hitting the ball well all year.”
Three batters later, Derek Deters hit a home run to left field to tie the game at 3-3. It would stay that way until the eighth inning.
“We had a couple big blows and barreled some balls up,” Fleener said. “Good things happen to quality at bats. We put some pressure on them in the eighth. I’m looking at we played some extra innings there in the fall. It was nice win against a very quality team.”
The Bulldogs brought in Colton Fearday to pitch in relief of Antrim and gave up a single. Kayden Althoff who rifled one to center field, and followed that with a walk to Evan Wermert.
With one out, Andrew Niebrugge belted a single to left and both Althoff and Wermert scored, giving Teutopolis a 5-3 lead.
“He battled up there,” Fleener said. “He’s struggled and he’s put the time in. Andy stays after to take swings and swings. He kind of fisted that one. Hey, I was going to bunt him and he watched a fstrike go down the middle of the plate. Andy was put in the right spot there and things came trhough for us. I’m proud of him and the team. It’s a fun atmosphere to be around.”
Fearday, however, brought St. Anthony back within one with a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the eighth. Kennan Walsh appeared to have hit a Hayden Ruholl pitch square, but it dropped at the edge of the warning track as he went on to earn the save for the Wooden Shoes.
“Colton left an 0-2 fastball over the middle of the plate and he knows to not do that,” Kreke said. “You know, nothing to hang our heads about. We faced a nice pitcher there in Evan Addis. He settled in there in those middle and late innings. When you have two pitchers that throw seven innings and stay under the pitch limit, that’s pretty impressive.”
St. Anthony scored first with a double by Eli Moore in the first inning that scored Beau Adams courtesy running for Angelo Mendella who was walked.
Teutopolis tied the game at 1 with a single by Sam Bushur that Eli Levitt couldn’t handle, scoring Dylan Pruemer who rang a double to center field.
St. Anthony broke open the game in the third inning when Fearday driving in two of his three RBI in Eli Levitt and Antrim giving the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead.
“I think we played well enough to win but didn’t do enough things to play to get the job done,” Kreke said.
It almost felt like the same sentiment from Fleener.
“We scratched and clawed to get enough across,” he said. “Even when he (Fearday) hit the home run, I thought Hayden settled down there and they even gave the last one a ride there.”
