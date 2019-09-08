The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes cruised to a 13-2 win in five innings Friday over Odin/Patoka.
Mitch Hemmen was 4-for-4 with four RBIs and scored two runs. Evan Wermert drove in three runs and was 3-for-4.
Justin Hardiek was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. Evan Addis drove in two while Trenton Schwerdt drove in one.
Mitch Hardiek earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run over four innings while striking out five.
South Central 5, Dieterich 2
The South Central Cougars defeated Dieterich Friday thanks to a four-run fourth inning.
Hunter Brandt hit a solo home run, while Hayden VanScyoc and Sam Rubin each drove in runs as well.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Pete Britton was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 3, Brownstown/St. Elmo
The Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo Friday, 3-1.
Gavan Wernsing was sharp on the mound for the Hatchets allowing just one hit and no runs over 4 2/3 innings while striking out 11 without surrendering a walk.
Sam Vonderheide drove in a run and doubled, while Trey Sayers and Jordan Wittenberg was 2-for-2 with a RBI.
Soccer
Altamont 5, Olney 1
The Altamont Indians defeated Olney Saturday 5-1.
Noah Klimpel scored the first two goals, assisted by Donovan Delaney and Kolby Brewer, respectively.
Sabashtin Thompson scored with 29 minutes to go to increase the lead to three, but Olney countered a minute later with a goal of their own. Isaac Crow scored with seven minutes remaining in the half to increase the lead back to three.
In the second half, Thompson scored to go up 5-1.
Delaney finished with three assists. Keeper Kenny Robbins had five saves.
Charleston 3, Newton 2
Newton fell to the Charleston Trojans Saturday.
Ross Farley and Seth Weber scored for the Eagles.
The Eagles fall to 5-0-1 and take on Richland County Tuesday.
Teutopolis 4, Mt. Vernon 1
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated Mt. Vernon Saturday.
Four different members of the Wooden Shoes scored. Alessio Bucciarelli, Derek Deters, Linus Tanneryd and Noah Hemmen each scored.
The Wooden Shoes improve to 5-2.
Volleyball
The Altamont Lady Indians took first place at the Altamont Invitational Saturday, making quick work of the Vandalia Vandals 25-11, 25-14.
They defeated Cumberland 25-17, 25-16, in the first match of the day, Greenville 25-17, 25-15, Edinburg 25-11, 25-5, CH/BC 25-11, 25-13 in the semifinal.
South Central participated in the tournament as well. They defeated Cumberland, Edinburg and Nokomis with a loss to Vandalia.
Halle Smith had 16 kills, 18 digs and four aces. Madyson Magnus had 32 assists, 13 digs and six aces. Sydnee Garrett ha 14 kills, 17 digs and five aces.
The Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown went 0-3 at the Mattoon Volleyball tournament Saturday.
They fell to Mattoon in the opener 25-12, 25-13. In the second match, they fell to Sullivan 18-25, 25-16, 9-15. In the third match, they fell to Heyworth 16-25, 25-22, 15-5.
Natalie Oberlink had 24 kills throughout the tournament. Katelyn Maxey had 32 digs throughout the tournament.
The Newton Lady Eagles came in second place at the Casey Invitational Saturday with wins over Arthur/Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and Salt Fork and Hartsburg.
Renee Probst had 35 kills for the tournament while Brooke Jansen had 26.
Maddi Hemrich had 87 assists. Kelsi Geltz had 55 digs while Hemrich had 26.
Tennis
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes won the Heather Bradshaw Invitational Saturday.
Individual Results of Championship Dual Meet vs. Highland
Singles
No. 1 – Diana Mossman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. T. Fleming, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8;
No. 2 – Alli Brumleve, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. A Deluca, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-1, -;
No. 3 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. K Feldman, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 4 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. H Geest, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-0, -;
No. 5 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Nicole Knackstedt, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 1-6, 10-8;
No. 6 – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. K Rittenhouse, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-4, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. A Deluca – K Feldman, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, -, -;
No. 2 – Grace Hoene – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. H Geest – S Basler, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, -, -;
No. 3 – Nicole Knackstedt – K Rittenhouse, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL def. Carley Habing – Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, -, -;
Individual scores of semi-final dual meet against Dunlap
Singles
No. 1 – Taylor Disharoon, DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL def. Diana Mossman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-4, -;
No. 2 – Alli Brumleve, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Emily Yu, DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-1, -;
No. 3 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Katie San Jose, DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-1, -;
No. 4 – Regan Duchaine, DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL def. Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-4, -;
No. 5 – Alexa Kolesiak, DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL def. Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-3, -;
No. 6 – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Sonia Theodorof, DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 7-5, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Emily Yu – Katie San Jose, DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL, 8-2, -, -;
No. 2 – Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Alexa Kolesiak – Maggie Waller, DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0, -, -;
No. 3 – Taylor Disharoon – Regan Duchaine, DUNLAP HIGH SCHOOL def. Diana Mossman – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 8-5, -, -;
Singles
No. 1 – Diana Mossman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Bailey Grigg, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 2 – Alli Brumleve, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Evelyn Wells, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-3, -;
No. 3 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Gillian Rockwell, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 4 – Haley Jackson, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL def. Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 7-5, -;
No. 5 – J Carmody, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL def. Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-3, -;
No. 6 – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Markland, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Bailey Grigg – Gillian Rockwell, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0, -, -;
No. 2 – Evelyn Wells – Haley Jackson, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL def. Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 8-6, -, -;
No. 3 – Diana Mossman – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Kylie Triplo – J Carmody, TRIAD HIGH SCHOOL, 8-5, -, -;
The Effingham Flaming Hearts took seventh in the same tournament.
“They all showed grit and heart in some very long competitive matches,” said Hearts head coach Erik Williamson. “The final place of seventh does not show how well they performed and matured from match to match. Caroline Kull stepped up into the #1 singles role this year from playing No. 5 last year which is a feat in and of itself. She showed that she belongs there as she played three straight 3-set matches at that spot going 2-1 for the weekend and only losing to Mostoller from Mascoutah who was a state qualifier in singles last year.”
“Every singles player had at least one win with eight of them going into a tie breaker for the third set. When the team fell behind in the total match score the doubles teams picked it up. We have all new doubles pairings this year. The “Rileys”, Arend and Seachrist went 2-1 at the one spot.”
“The Kull sisters won two as well at the two spot, and a pair of freshmen Gracie Kroenlein and Aila Woomer improved as the weekend went along and won their final match at doubles,” Williamson said. “Eden Wendling and Chloe Aden pieced together two wins apiece in singles and paired up together for a win in doubles.
“We are heading into the next week with an Apollo matchup on Tuesday against Charleston and then its to face the always tough T-Town team before we enter in the Mattoon invite this next Saturday.”
Golf
The St. Anthony Boys Golf Team placed fifth at the Alton-Marquette Catholic Schools Invitational.
Ryan Schultz shot 82, Jonathan Willenborg shot 85, Michael Martelli shot 86 and Thomas Chojnicki shot 87.
“Excellent competition at this event,” said St. Anthony head coach Phil Zaccari. “Spencer T. Olin is a course you need to play a couple of times and we were not familiar with the layout. We struggled a little not knowing where to play our next shot. But we grinded and competed very well.
“Every one of us had just one or two bad holes that elevated our scores. We learned a lot about where we are and what we need to do the remainder of the year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.