It would be easy to think Teutopolis’ 76-43 victory over Mt. Zion Tuesday was due to Jordan Hardiek’s rain of threes. Coach Chet Reeder said that wasn’t their intention.
“It was a good start for us that’s for sure. I was happy with how we came out and set the tone. I know we made a lot of threes tonight, but we didn’t come out just shooting threes,” he said. “We let our offense work and stressed to them in the limited amount of time we’ve had.”
Reeder said the coaching staff has been impressing on the team to give up a “good look for an even better” one, and that resulted in Hardiek’s performance.
The Shoes stormed out to a 27-10 first-quarter lead with nine points from Hardiek, all from three-point range, and eight from Evan Wermert.
The barrage from Hardiek didn’t stop as he sank four more in the second period helping Teutopolis bolt out to a 49-19 halftime lead as the Shoe’s never looked back.
“We have to have guys that are willing to give up to pass up good shots to get great shots. I really do think we did a great job of that. It’s why Jordan(Hardiek) got hot. He was patient. He let things come to him. He got a couple shots in rhythm,” Reeder said. “He made two threes in the first half where he didn’t even catch it clean and still made it because he allowed himself to get into rhythm first.”
Wermert, taking the leadership role, was another key for the Shoes win.
“This is year number three for Evan to be starting for us,” Reeder said. “He started as a sophomore on a supersectional team. He got off to a slow start last year as a junior and hit his stride in January and February. He’s worked so hard this whole off-time on his own. He’s a great leader and the kids listen to him. They want to know what he says. He fills that (leadership) role for us. He’s one of our better defenders too and leading rebounder.”
Reeder said the Shoes defense will be key for them this year.
“That’s going to be huge for us all year. We have to be able to pressure the ball. That’s our number one key defensively pressuring the ball with active hands, he said as the Shoes limited the Braves to less than ten points in each of the first three quarters.
“Everybody has to have active hands so we can force bad passes. Max Niebrugge set the tone for us. He slipped right in there in that role that Luke Ungrund played for us the last two years for us and Max just loves that stuff .”
Mt. Zion 10 9 8 16 43
Teutopolis 27 22 19 8 76
Mount Zion (0-1): Driscoll 0 0-0 3, Adams 3 0-0 6, DiTommaso 2 0-0 4, Hamrick 4 1-2 12, High 1 0-0 5, Gilman 4 2-2 10
Three pointers – Driscoll 1, DiTommaso 1, Hamrick 1, High 1.
Teutopols (1-0): Hardiek 1 0-0 23, M Niebrugge 2 0-0 4, Wermert 6 4-4 16, K Althoff 2 0-0 4
M Althoff 0 1-2 1, Addis 1 1-2 12, J Niebrugge 0 0-2 0, Ruholl 2 0-0 4, Poelker 1 0-0 2, Deters 3 0-0 6, Siemer 2 0-0 4
Three pointers: Hardiek 7, Addis 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.