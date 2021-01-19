On Tuesday, the Illinois High School Association met with athletic directors around the state and in varying zones to clarify the exact changes and what programs can conduct as many zones have been moved to different status levels.
Region 6, which includes Effingham, Coles and Cumberland County, have been moved to Tier 1.
The IHSA is treating Tier 1 and Phase 4 as the same, as there are no differences designated for what schools can or can’t do in regards to athletic participation.
In Tier 1 and Phase 4, normal IHSA procedures can be conducted, including athletic competition. In Tier 2, contests are allowed, but only within the conference and regions. Those sports are boys and girls bowling, cheerleading, dance, girls gymnastics and boys swimming and diving and badminton.
The major announcement from Tuesday’s meeting was that fall, spring and summer sports will be allowed unlimited contact days starting Monday, January 25.
However, basketball still remains a high-risk sport by the IHSA, barring them from athletic competition. The most basketball teams can do is hold intrasquad scrimmages.
The IHSA has remained adamant that all sports will still be played this school year, but with February right around the corner, it remains to be seen exactly what that would look like if it chose to try and fit some sort of season in it’s regular timeframe. It would likely take basketball moving to spring or summer to have a semblance of a season, forcing many small-school athletes to choose one sport over another.
The Board of Directors will meet January 27 to formulate a rest-of-the-year schedule for all remaining athletics, including what to do with basketball, as well as upcoming spring and summer sports.
