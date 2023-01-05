The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced several winter sports leagues for youth and adults.
Youth in fourth through eighth grade can develop their basketball skills and enjoy some friendly competition in a six-week co-ed youth basketball league beginning January 28. Practices are held on weekday evenings at the Mattoon YMCA, while games are played on Saturdays. All players receive a shirt, and games are officiated by paid staff. Registration ends January 23.
Youth in Toledo can participate in indoor soccer at the Neal Center YMCA. The league is open to youth in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Teams are divided by age based on registration numbers. Each team will have one practice a week, and games will be played on Saturdays. Registration ends on January 23, and the season begins on January 28.
Adults in Mattoon can enjoy friendly competition this winter in two adult leagues. Adult 5-on-5 basketball is a full-court league with a six-week season for ages 16 and up. There is a single-elimination tournament to follow. Participants can register as a team or as free agents. Games are played on Mondays, starting at 5:30 p.m., beginning February 13th.
Registration is also open for the Adult World Cup Soccer League in Mattoon. The league has a six-week regular season with a tournament to follow. All games are on Sunday afternoons beginning February 12th. Weather permitting, some games may be played outdoors. Only 12 teams will be allowed to participate.
The Y is seeking volunteer coaches for youth sports. Coaches do not need to have any prior experience. Call (217) 234-9494 in Mattoon or (217) 235-2500, or email acarie@mattoonymca.org for more information.
Financial assistance is available to members and non-members who are interested in participating in programs at the YMCA. Registration for all leagues is available at www. mattoonymca.org.
