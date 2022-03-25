Heavy winds and cold temperatures didn’t seem to bother the Effingham baseball team Friday against Altamont.
The Hearts (3-1) scored all of their runs in the first three innings, defeating the Indians (1-1) 5-3 at Evergreen Hollow Park.
“We’ve played it in twice this week, but our kids responded,” said Effingham head coach Curran McNeely on the conditions. “I thought we were good in the box for the first three innings, approach-wise. We did a good job of getting runners on-base after that, and then I thought our approach struggled, but it happens.”
Quest Hull started the scoring in the first by drawing an eight-pitch walk.
Then, with two outs and Max Hardiek at the plate, Hull advanced to third after an error on the Altamont hurler before Hardiek worked a walk himself that put runners on the corners for Joe Matteson, who used the conditions to his advantage.
On the third pitch he saw, Matteson hit a fly ball to center field that would have been a catch on a normal day.
However, this day was not one of those.
After Matteson hit the ball, the wind carried it farther away from the center fielder, who looked to have the ball secured in his glove, but instead, it rolled past him, allowing both Hull and Hardiek to score, making it 2-0.
“Ball got hit and the wind stopped it. That ball gets caught easily on a normal day,” Indians’ head coach Alan Whitt said. “It’s a byproduct of us not being on the field, not being able to practice. They haven’t seen it.”
The two runs were the only runs from Effingham in the first, but the production would only pile on from there.
Following the first, the Hearts added another run in the second and two more in the third, proving to be just what McNeely wanted.
“It was huge. Anytime you can get one or two in the first, for that matter, it completely changes the game if you can stack runs early,” McNeely said. “Today, the big inning didn’t happen for us, but we were able to get five early, and our pitchers handled their business, and our defense was good behind them.”
Gauge Massey started the second with a triple on the first pitch he saw.
Then, after back-to-back outs, Massey scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0, before Hull struck out to end the frame.
Altamont would finally crack the scoreboard in the top of the third, though, when Mason Robinson scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1 before Hardiek doubled home John Harper in the bottom half of the inning and later scored — after Matteson grounded out to second — to equal the 5-1 score after three.
Those five runs were all the Hearts’ pitching staff needed, too.
McNeely trotted out three hurlers Friday, all of whom produced.
Brayden Pals got the start for Effingham. He threw 3 1/3 innings and gave up two hits, one unearned run, and three walks while striking out seven batters.
“He threw well. I wanted to get him at least one start before he makes that start next week on Saturday, but we knew he would be our weekend starter, and we needed him on the mound for a start in-between, and he handled his business,” McNeely said. “He did a good job staying around the zone. I thought he struggled a couple of times, and when he got himself in trouble, he slowed his mechanics down.”
Kaiden Nichols then relieved Pals and threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits and two unearned runs while walking two and striking out five before Massey closed the game, pitching 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit, and fanning a pair.
But it wasn’t only the pitchers. Having a steady presence behind the plate also helped.
“I try to keep them under control,” said Matteson, who is the starting catcher and Lake Land College baseball commit. “Pitching is a very big mental game, and I like to keep them as calm as possible. I like to make them look as good as possible, and I try to call an easy game for them.”
The Hearts’ staff wasn’t the only one to impress, either, as the Indians weren’t too shabby in their own right.
Altogether, Altamont pitchers gave up four hits and two earned runs while walking three and punching out eight.
Tyler Robbins got the start for the Indians, throwing two innings and giving up one hit and one earned run while walking two and striking out three.
“He did what he was supposed to do,” Whitt said. “He’s a senior; he knows how to pitch. He kept them off-balance and did what he was supposed to do. He’s not going to dominate anybody with his speed; he knows how to pitch.”
Nathan Stuemke then pitched an inning and gave up three hits and one earned run before Mason Robinson pitched the next two frames. Robinson gave up one walk and struck out three, while Dillan Elam pitched the final inning and recorded two strikeouts.
“Mason’s got the electric stuff if he can keep his mind on the game and what he’s trying to do,” Whitt said.
Robinson didn’t only excel on the mound, though. He also produced at the plate, going 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
“He stayed under control and hit the ball hard,” Robinson said. “His best swing is toward the right-center gap, and today he took advantage of hitting those low, line drives hard and got on-base.”
Robinson was the only player between both teams to record more than one hit.
HONORING SENIORS
Effingham honored its seven seniors ahead of the game. The Hearts’ seniors are Gabe Eaton, Max Nelson, Jackson Doedtman, Hardiek, Pals, Matteson, and Massey.
“This year, they have set the tone on work ethic and doing things the right way, and how we go about our business in practice and games,” said McNeely of his seniors. “So far, it’s shown.”
UP NEXT
Effingham will play at Salem at 11 a.m. today. Altamont will host Central A&M at 10 a.m.
