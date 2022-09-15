Jonathan Willenborg, Michael Martelli, Matt Herzing, and Aidan Tegeler received a Senior Day celebration Wednesday at Effingham Country Club before the Bulldogs’ victory over county foe Effingham.
St. Anthony won the match 152-170.
Willenborg fired a final round of 35. Martelli shot a 38. Lane Ludwig shot a 39, and Preston Phillips shot a 40.
The two scores that didn’t count were Tegeler’s 42 and Herzing’s 54.
As for the Flaming Hearts, Rayden Schneider and Evan Pryor shot final rounds of 40. Colby Haynes shot a 44, and David Splechter shot a 46.
The two scores that didn’t count were Brody Boehm’s 49 and Cannon Bockhorn’s 51.
Both schools’ junior varsity teams also competed, with St. Anthony defeating Effingham 148-223.
Joey Trupiano shot a 36. Charlie Wegman and Ryan Schmidt shot final rounds of 37, and Coen Pennington shot a 38.
The two scores that didn’t count were Dakota Flaig’s 42 and Jack Swingler’s 42.
As for the Flaming Hearts, Blayne Pals shot a final round of 49. Ross Schafer shot a 55. Kaden Field shot a 58, and KC Kuhlman shot a 61.
The two scores that didn’t count were Preston Siner’s 62 and Gunner Heil’s 78.
Also playing from the Bulldogs’ junior varsity were Ethan Karolewicz (43), Drake Brown (44), Maddux Clark (45), Alec Hakman (47), Keenan Griffith (53), and Luke Anderson (58).
