Tim Krouse has been guiding the Effingham Country Club Junior Golf Program for the past 14 summers, with each year bringing something new to the table.
One thing that has always stayed true to form, though, is the immense success that comes from it.
"Some of the success is that the club is very receptive to having the juniors here. They want the juniors here and want the juniors to do well," Krouse said. "Certainly, without members wanting them to have access, it wouldn't be easy to do what we've done. [We] teach the kids how to have fun with golf and not get overtechnical. One of my secrets is teaching them how to smash it. It's fun when you can smash the driver, and then we introduce different phases of the learning at different ages."
Two graduates of the program that have benefited from that success are state champion golfers Michael Martelli and Jonathan Willenborg, both of whom enjoyed their summers in the program.
Willenborg said, "I started when I was six, and it got me into the game. I started playing with my best friend, Thomas, at a young age, and it got us playing together every day. My favorite memories and what I looked forward to every summer were junior golf on Tuesday; it was my favorite day of the week during the summer."
Martelli added, "His junior golf program out here is crazy; there are so many young children out here, and he's asked all of us to help him, and I think that's cool, too, because we get to interact with everyone and teach some of the kids what we know and what we've learned from him.
"I'm all about helping the younger generation, and I want to see them succeed, too, like we have this year."
Krouse went on to say that each golfer learns differently and at certain ages.
Martelli and Willenborg were no exception.
For Willenborg, how Krouse teaches him helps him stay calm.
"He makes me comfortable. I'm a pretty nervous guy; I get nervous over the ball sometimes, and he helps me find a rhythm when I'm putting, and it makes me roll it a lot better," Willenborg said. "There may be a few setup changes here and there, but it's all about making me feel comfortable and making the swing feel better. He's a big reason I'm the player I am."
Krouse added that working with Jonathan over the years was nothing short of a joy for him.
"I would be remiss if I didn't say working with Jonathan has been a huge pleasure. Seeing him go from three-feet-tall to now six-foot-three-or-four and being able to, at times, make lots of birdies and have a lot of fun with golf and have a lot of fun with others with golf. As far as the progression, it started when he was in seventh-eighth grade and was having fun with the game and the other kids. It was the want to practice and want to learn."
As for Martelli, it was also a joy for Krouse, even though he said that Martelli had to work on other aspects of his game.
"[Michael] had to work hard on his swing path to induce constant ball striking," Krouse said. "He was a great putter and has always been a great putter, and his short game was good. It was his ball striking that he had to work hard on to get to this level."
This story is the fourth of a four-part feature series on the St. Anthony boys’ golf team.
