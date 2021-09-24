MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
St. Anthony junior golfer Jonathan Willenborg is the Effingham Daily News Male Athlete of the Week for September 13 to September 18.
Willenborg carded a 39 against Mt. Carmel and Robinson, a 36 against Effingham, and a 71 in the Paris Invitational.
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Effingham senior volleyball player Lexi Chrappa is the Effingham Daily News Female Athlete of the Week for September 13 to September 18.
Chrappa finished the week by leading her team to the Charleston Invitational Tournament championship and earning Most Valuable Player.
For the week, Chrappa had 51 kills, nine blocks, 33 digs, four assists, and four aces.
