St. Anthony defeated Effingham 150-183 at the Effingham County Club Wednesday, with Jonathan Willenborg carding the lowest round.
Willenborg fired an even-par 36 and said that he hit the ball as well as he has all year.
“I missed a short putt on one, but I didn’t lose my confidence,” Willenborg said. “I got the putter rolling again and shot even par.”
Yet, even with the quality play, the junior did have one hole where he let his emotions show.
On the eighth hole, Willenborg was visibly upset after his drive. He had just birdied two holes in a row leading up to that point.
“I didn’t commit to the swing and left it right a little bit,” Willenborg said. “I was able to hit a nice little chip where I wanted to land it and make the putt.”
However, the experienced Bulldog rebounded well and finished the round with an impressive number that pleased his head coach.
“He (Willenborg) shoots even par,” Zaccari said. “When you get it under par, you want to keep it under par. It’s not the finish he wanted and was hard on himself, but it was an awesome round.”
Overall, Zaccari said it was the best round of the year for his team and believes they are close to where he wants them to be with the postseason right around the corner.
Willenborg also added, “I think the team is in a great spot. We’ve been playing the best golf we have this year in the past few tournaments, and I think we’re ready to make a run.”
As for Thomas Chojnicki — who the team honored before the match for Senior Night — he didn’t have quite the round he wanted, saying that he had difficulty reading the greens.
“I couldn’t figure out the greens,” Chojnicki said. “I chipped it and hit it pretty well.”
His play on Wednesday didn’t stop Zaccari from praising him, though, as he called him a “quiet leader.”
“He’s been an asset to the program,” Zaccari said. “He’s one of our quiet leaders. He’s never been vocal, but he lets his golf do the talking. He’s had a solid senior year.”
St. Anthony returns to the links on Saturday in the Paris Invite at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
