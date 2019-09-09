The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a six inning shutout performance from Dalton Will to help defeat the Ramsey Rams Monday 4-1.
“Pitching and defense won this game for us,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “We knew they’d give us a test. They’ve been playing teams tough. We knew it wouldn’t be easy and it wasn’t. The defense was excellent.”
The Movin’ Maroons got on the board in the second inning when Derek Kuhl doubled to center to rive in Cole Niebrugge, who initially got aboard with a leadoff single.
Dieterich were able to take advantage of shaky location by the Ramsey pitcher in the third. Austin Ruholl got on with a single was came all the way around to score on two wild pitches and a passed ball with Matt Hunzinger at the plate.
In the top of the fifth Hunzinger launched a two-run homer to right field to put the Movin’ Maroons up 4-0.
However, Krumwiede isn’t happy with how many runners they’ve been leaving on base.
“We’re still leaving too many people on base,” Krumwiede said. “I’m still looking for this team to come through in big spots. I hope we can start seeing more results hitting wise, specifically driving runners in.”
Will was efficient, allowing just four hits on the day on 97 pitches and striking out eight while walking just three.
The Rams got a run in the bottom of the seventh, but that’s as close as they would get.
