Dawson Gregory Howe, infant son of Adam and Lacy (Gregory) Howe of Ivesdale, passed away on August 31, 2019 at Carle Hospital, Urbana. Dawson was born August 28, 2019 at Carle Hospital. Dawson is survived by his parents Adam and Lacy Howe of Ivesdale; grandparents, Richard (Kimberly) Howe of…