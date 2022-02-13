Collin Westendorf had his moment when his team needed it the most Saturday afternoon against Mattoon.
The St. Anthony sophomore finished with 13 points, eight in the second half, in the Bulldogs’ 50-40 win over the Green Wave at the Teutopolis Shootout.
Westendorf scored eight-straight points for St. Anthony, making the final two shots of the third quarter and the first of the fourth. He hit a deep 2-pointer with 25 seconds left before ending the frame with a 3-pointer and adding another long-range try to start the fourth that made it 41-34.
However, after the first 16 minutes, it looked as if the Bulldogs might not need late-game heroics.
St. Anthony led 10-9 after the first quarter and 27-11 at halftime. The Bulldogs only allowed two points in the second period.
St. Anthony closed the first half on an 8-0 run, after a 3-pointer from Griffin Sehy, a mid-range jumper from Max Koenig, and the first 3-pointer from Westendorf that made it 25-11 with 31 seconds to go. Sam Bradbury had the only two points for Mattoon in the period, on a pair of free throws.
Whatever Green Wave head coach Ryan Ghere told his team during halftime seemed to work once the second half started, though.
Mattoon opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run that made it 27-23 with 4:36 left.
The Green Wave would then eventually take the lead with 1:06 left in the period after Blaine Powers stole the ball and converted a layup that made it 34-33 before Westendorf’s personal run.
Powers finished with seven points, tying Cooper Bergstrom in scoring. Bradbury led the team with 14, while Jaylen Middleton had five, Andrew Wetzel had three, and Christian Larson and Grace had two.
Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs, aiding Westendorf was Sehy with 15, Adam Rudibaugh with 10, Kyle Stewart and Koenig with three, and Craig Croy, Michael Martelli, and Brock Fearday with two.
UP NEXT
St. Anthony hosts Altamont Tuesday night at the Enlow Center in a National Trail Conference Tournament championship rematch.
The Bulldogs will enter play with a 16-12 record, while the Indians enter 23-5. St. Anthony is a perfect 7-0 in NTC games this season, while Altamont is 5-1, with the lone loss coming to North Clay on Jan. 14.
