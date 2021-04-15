The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a team-high four RBIs from Evan Wermert to help defeat Robinson 12-1 Thursday in five innings.
Wermert drove in the first run of the game for Teutopolis on a one-out triple that scored Sam Bushur to make it 1-0. They added another run on the very next play when Andrew Niebrugge reached on an error by the Robinson shortstop that scored Wermert to make it 2-0.
After Derek Konkel retired the side in order, Teutopolis went to work looking to extend the lead.
Mitch Althoff drove in Konkel on an RBI single, followed by a double from Bushur that drove in a pair that made it 5-0.
Wermert came to the plate with two on and nobody out and homered to center field to drive in Bushur and Kayden Althoff to make it 8-0.
With two on and two out, Dylan Pruemer drove in Evan Addis to make it 9-0 after two.
Robinson got on the board with a single with two on and two out to make it 9-1, but that was the only run they would score on the day.
The Wooden Shoes added a run on a wild pitch with two down in the third to make it a 10-1 game.
Cade Buehnerkemper struck out the side in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the inning, the Wooden Shoes were able to take advantage of a pair of Robinson errors, scoring on an error to make it 11-1 and a wild pitch with two outs to make it 12-1.
With Robinson needed at lease two to extend the game, Buehnerkemper retired the side in order to end the game.
Konkel earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.
St. Anthony 11, Mahomet-Seymour 0 F/6
The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a shutout from Logan Antrim to help defeat the Bulldogs of Mahomet-Seymour Thursday.
Over six innings, Antrim allowed just one hit and struck out 10.
Eli Moore led St. Anthony with four RBIs, including a grand slam in the top of the sixth that made it 11-0.
Colton Fearday finished with three RBIs, while Eli Link drove in two. Angelo Mendella drove in two on a double.
Boys Tennis
PARIS HIGH SCHOOL – 7, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – 2,
Singles:
No. 1 – Thad Dillow, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Fox Davis, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 – Max Moody, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Blayne Pals, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3 – Justin Wells, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Tyler Nohren, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 4-0 , -, -;
No. 4 – Chance Westerfield, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Preston Siner, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 5 – Evan Pryor, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Cooper Kuglin, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;
No. 6 – Ean McConkey, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Dane Seiler, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Justin Wells, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL – Chance Westerfield, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Thad Dillow, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Blayne Pals, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-7 (4), 6-3 , 1-0 (7);
No. 2 – Fox Davis, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL – Cooper Kuglin, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Preston Siner, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Evan Pryor, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3 – Max Moody, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL – Robert Wells, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Dane Seiler, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Isaiah Rubin, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;
Volleyball
St. Anthony 2, Dieterich 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated Dieterich 2-0 Thursday (25-18, 25-21).
Ada Rozene led the team with 12 kills, while Lucy Fearday added seven. Taylor Ritz had four, Rileigh Haarmann and Kyra Swearingen each had three.
Swearingen finished with 25 digs. Taylor Quandt had two aces, while Kate Hartke and Ritz head had one.
