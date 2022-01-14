When Carolyn Wendte had a night in her honor brought to her, she wasn’t necessarily thrilled about it.
“It was a phone call, and I’ll be very honest, I didn’t want to do anything,” Wendte said. “I said I wasn’t coming.”
However, after mulling it over and seeing how the night turned out, she was glad she accepted the offer.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City honored Wendte between the junior varsity and varsity contests against North Clay Monday night. Cowden-Herrick principal Brett Boehm presented Wendte with a basketball signed by all the players and a plaque honoring her accomplishments.
Wendte spent 28 years as the head coach of the Bobcats’ girls basketball program, guiding the team to three state tournament appearances. She finished with a career record of 431-339 and was a 2020 inductee into the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame, too.
Overall, when characterizing her three final four appearances, Wendte said each one was different.
FIRST CRACK
CHBC’s first trip to the final four came during the 2009-2010 season.
The Bobcats finished with a 27-5 record, losing to South Central, Altamont, and Chicago Sullivan in the regular season, before defeating Altamont, 57-44, in the regional championship game; Central A&M, 59-42, in the sectional championship game, and Cobden, 54-38, in a super-sectional.
CHBC ended up placing fourth that year, after falling to Routt Catholic, 56-36, in a semifinal, and Ridgewood (Alwood-Cambridge), 54-44, in the third-place game.
“Our first one, it was a dream come true,” Wendte said. “You don’t think you can do it, or something bad will happen, and it was an experience in itself. When we got off the bus, and the kids got on the floor, we did a couple of down-and-backs, and they were like, ‘Oh my God, this gym is a lot bigger,’ but we had a great time when we were there; it wasn’t just about playing basketball. It was the surroundings and the talking to people.”
BACK FOR SECONDS
There are never any certainties of if and when a team will get back to the state tournament, but for CHBC, they had a golden opportunity to do just that.
It just took them two years to do it.
After falling to Hume (Shiloh) in the sectional semifinals in 2011, Wendte said that her team was as focused as ever the following summer to get right back to where they were two years before.
The Bobcats finished the 2011-2012 season with a 29-4 record, losing twice to Teutopolis and once to Edwardsville, before defeating Altamont in the regional championship game, 66-35; Decatur Lutheran in the sectional championship game, 70-63, and Goreville in a super-sectional, 57-46.
Wendte’s group ended up finishing second in the state that season. They defeated Illini Bluffs (Glasford) in the semifinals, 63-54, and lost to Aquin Catholic (Freeport) in the state championship game, 61-51.
“The second time that we went, it was a kick-butt year,” Wendte said. “Our motto was ‘Now or Never,’ because that group of kids, many of them were freshmen and sophomores when we went the first time, and if I didn’t have a practice, the kids called their practices, and they would go to the surrounding churches, and they would practice on their own. They knew what they had to do to get back, and that was just a dedicated, die-heart year. That was a fun year just watching them know what they had to do to succeed, and they stepped it up another notch, and they got the job done.”
THIRD TIMES A CHARM?
Coming off the heels of a 29-win season, Wendte said that doubt surrounded her team, knowing the firepower she lost from the year before.
However, it didn’t matter.
All Wendte’s Bobcats did was go 26-7 and make it to the final four for the third time. They defeated Altamont in the regional championship game, 74-44; Central A&M in the sectional championship game, 63-55, and Goreville in a super-sectional, 70-57 in overtime.
CHBC then finished fourth once again, after falling to Mt. Pulaski-Hartsburg-Emden, 49-41, in the semifinals, and Annawan, 47-37, in the third-place game.
“The last one, I don’t have a word for it,” Wendte said. “It was just extraordinary because I lost all of those seniors that graduated — I believe I lost five or six of them — and everybody said that you have Micah [Jones] back and Ava [Paruleski] back, but it will never happen. I think comments like that were what those kids fed on, and it didn’t matter if they played out-of-position. I remember when we played Central A&M, and we saw them in the regional, and they were bound and determined that they were going to beat us, and we came out with a different game plan.
“Micah Jones wasn’t the center — at 6-foot-1 — she was my point guard. My point guard went down and played center, and everybody was amazed that we changed it up.”
