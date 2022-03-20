Triad Tournament Jerseyville 3, Teutopolis 2
Teutopolis fell to Jerseyville, 3-2, in its first match of the Triad Tournament Saturday.
In singles play, Hayden Jansen fell 8-3, while Ryder Vahling fell 8-2.
In doubles play, Kolten Tabbert and Ethan Thoele fell 8-2, Colin and Josh Habing won 8-4, and Daniel and Oliver Lee won 8-2.
Alton Marquette 3, Teutopolis 2
Teutopolis fell to Alton Marquette, 3-2, in its second match of the tournament.
In singles play, Paul Niemerg fell 11-9, while Daniel Lee won 10-3.
In doubles play, Hayden Jansen and Carter Davidson fell 10-2, while Myles Stortzum and Gus Siemer fell 11-10. The Shoes’ lone doubles win came by forfeit.
Teutopolis 3, Bloomington 2
Teutopolis defeated Bloomington, 3-2, in its final match of the tournament.
In singles play, Oliver Lee fell 6-0, 6-0, while Gus Siemer won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles play, Josh Habing and Kolten Tabbert fell 5-7, 3-6, Ethan Thoele and Colin Habing won 6-3, 6-3, and Paul Niemerg and Carter Davidsdon won 6-0, 6-0.
The Shoes finished in seventh place for the tournament.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis returns to the court Thursday at Charleston. The match starts at 4:30 p.m.
Benet Academy 2, North Clay 1
North Clay fell to Benet Academy at the Metro East Classic, 2-1, Friday.
The Cardinals (1-1) scored their lone run in the bottom of the first inning.
Logan Fleener and Dakota Weidner had both of the hits for North Clay. Fleener had the lone RBI, as well.
Carson Burkett pitched six innings for the Cardinals, giving up two hits and two runs — one earned — while striking out four.
Alex Boose then relieved Burkett, pitching one inning and giving up one hit.
