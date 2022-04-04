SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 15, Pekin 0
St. Anthony defeated Pekin, 15-0, in the championship game of the Rantoul Tournament on Saturday.
Hailey Niebrugge, Lucy Fearday, and Maddie Kibler had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Cameron Rios, Adysen Rios, Addie Wernsing, and Abbi Hatton had one hit. Hatton and Niebrugge hit doubles, Fearday and Wernsing hit triples, and Kibler hit a home run.
Fearday got the start in the circle, going four innings and allowing two hits while striking out eight.
St. Anthony 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2
St. Anthony defeated Bradley-Bourbonnais, 5-2, in the Rantoul Tournament on Saturday.
Cameran Rios, Addie Wernsing, Lucy Fearday, Maddie Kibler, Sydney Kibler, and Anna Faber all had hits for the Bulldogs.
Fearday also pitched for St. Anthony. She went five innings and gave up five hits, two runs — one earned — and four walks while striking out 10.
St. Anthony 10, Grant Community 2
St. Anthony defeated Grant Community, 10-2, in the Rantoul Tournament on Saturday.
Cameran Rios, Hailey Niebrugge, and Anna Faber had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Addie Wernsing, Lucy Fearday, Sydney Kibler, Stacie Vonderheide, and Abbi Hatton had one.
Kibler also pitched for St. Anthony, going four innings and giving up four hits, two earned runs, and four walks while striking out eight.
Mt. Zion 8, Effingham 7
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion, 8-7, Saturday in an Apollo Conference matchup.
Grace Bushur, Mya Harvey, and Sawyer Althoff had two hits for the Hearts, while Abby Cunningham, Sydney Donaldson, and Elena Niebrugge had one. Cunningham and Harvey hit doubles, while Bushur hit a home run.
Althoff pitched for the Hearts, going 6 1/3 innings and giving up seven hits, eight runs — four earned — and five walks while striking out eight.
Teutopolis 7, Vandalia 4
Teutopolis defeated Vandalia, 7-4, Saturday in the Vandalia Tournament.
Estella Mette had two hits for the Lady Shoes, while Kaylee Niebrugge, Courtney Gibson, and Summer Wall had one hit.
Jordan Goeckner and Gibson saw time in the circle for Teutopolis. Goeckner pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up six hits, four runs — three earned — and three walks while striking out five; Gibson pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up zero hits and runs.
Teutopolis 9, Gillespie 3
Teutopolis defeated Gillespie, 9-3, Saturday in the Vandalia Tournament.
Olivia Copple had two hits for the Lady Shoes, while Erin Althoff, Emily Konkel, Daischa Piedra, Dani Sarchet, and Courtney Gibson had one hit.
Gibson started for Teutopolis. She went seven innings, allowing seven hits and three runs — two earned — with seven strikeouts.
Altamont 10, Oblong 2
Altamont defeated Oblong, 10-2, on Saturday in the Robinson Triangular.
Grace Lemke had three hits for the Lady Indians, while Bailey Teasley, Ciara Hankins, and Claire Boehm had two, and Ellie McManaway and Peyton Osteen had one. Lemke and Teasley hit doubles, and McManaway hit a home run.
Teasley also started for Altamont, going seven innings and giving up four hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk while striking out 10.
Newton 6, Vandalia 3
Newton defeated Vandalia, 6-3, Saturday in the Vandalia Tournament.
Lexie Grove had two hits for the Lady Eagles, while Sally Mahaffey, Allie Stanley, and Avery Mulvey had one hit.
Mulvey and Amelia Collins saw time in the circle for Newton. Mulvey started, going 2 1.3 innings and giving up six hits and two earned runs while striking out two; Collins then relieved Mulvey and went 2 2/3 innings and gave up zero hits, one unearned run, and three walks with two strikeouts.
Newton 8, Arcola 5
Newton defeated Arcola, 8-5, Saturday.
Bailee Frichtl and Lilly Kessler both had two hits for the Lady Eagles, while Addy O'Dell, Amber Russell, Lexie Grove, Avery Mulvey, and Ava Kessler had one hit.
Gillespie 5, Newton 3
Newton fell to Gillespie, 5-3, Saturday.
Allie Stanley, Bailee Frichtl, Ava Kessler, Lilly Kessler, and Kayla Kocher had one hit for the Lady Eagles.
South Central 11, Carlyle 10
South Central defeated Carlyle, 11-10, on Saturday in the Carlyle Round Robin.
Taegan Webster had two singles and one double. Brooklyn Garrett had one single. Laney Webster had one single, one triple, and one home run. Lily Malone had one single and one double. Abi Shuler had three singles, and Ryleigh Swartzlander had one single.
South Central 3, Odin 2
South Central defeated Odin, 3-2, on Saturday in the Carlyle Round Robin.
Brooklyn Garrett had one single, and Lily Malone had one single and a walk-off home run.
BASEBALL
Effingham 1, Mt. Zion 0
Effingham defeated Mt. Zion in the second game of a doubleheader, 1-0, on Saturday.
Jack Harper had two hits for the Hearts, while Quest Hull had one.
Josh McDevitt started for Effingham, going seven innings and giving up seven hits and one walk while striking out eight.
Mt. Zion 12, Effingham 9
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion in the first game of a doubleheader, 12-9, on Saturday.
Jack Harper and Gauge Massey had three hits for the Hearts, while Max Hardiek and Joe Matteson had two, and Camden Raddatz and Gabe Eaton had one. Matteson, Hardiek, and Harper hit doubles.
Brayden Pals and Massey saw time on the bump for Effingham. Pals went four innings, allowing six hits, nine runs — seven earned — and three walks while striking out three; Massey went three innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs, and five walks while striking out three.
Teutopolis 7, Lisle 2
Teutopolis defeated Lisle, 7-2, on Saturday in the St. Joseph-Ogden Round Robin.
Sam Bushur, Mitch Althoff, and Joey Ruholl had two hits for the Shoes, while Cade Buehnerkemper, Brayden Gaddis, Dylan Pruemer, Max Niebrugge, and Mitch Jansen had one hit.
Bushur and Caleb Siemer pitched for Teutopolis. Bushur went four innings, giving up two hits and one earned run while striking out three; Siemer went three innings, giving up one hit and one earned run while striking out four.
St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Teutopolis 2
Teutopolis fell to SJO, 12-2, on Saturday in the St. Joseph-Ogden Round Robin.
Sam Bushur had two hits for the Shoes, while Derek Konkel, Mitch Althoff, and Logan Roepke had one. Konkel hit a double.
Kayden Althoff, Ben Goeckner, and Cade Buehnerkemper all pitched for Teutopolis. Althoff went two innings, allowing one hit, six earned runs, and five walks, with three strikeouts; Goeckner went one inning, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and one walk, with one strikeout, and Buehnerkemper went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, four earned runs, and one walk with one strikeout.
Centralia 4, Altamont 1
Altamont fell to Centralia, 4-1, on Saturday.
Nathan Stuemke, Mason Robinson, Jared Hammer, Kaidyn Miller, and Dillan Elam all had hits for the Indians. Elam and Hammer hit doubles.
Elam and Mason Winn pitched for Altamont. Elam went five innings and gave up one hit, four runs — one earned — and six walks while striking out seven; Winn went two innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Newton 18, Fairfield 3
Newton defeated Fairfield, 18-3, on Saturday.
Ben Meinhart and Owen Mahaffey had two hits for the Eagles, while Carder Reich, Mason Mulvey, Mason Schafer, and Daniel Spiker had one hit. Mahaffey hit a home run.
Brandon Einhorn started for Newton, going four innings and giving up three hits, three earned runs, and two walks while striking out five.
Champaign Central 4, Newton 2
Newton fell to Champaign Central, 4-2, on Saturday.
Isaac Flowers, Mason Mulvey, and Mason Schafer had two hits for the Eagles, while Ben Meinhart, Carder Reich, and Gary Lewis had one hit.
Schafer and Gus Bierman pitched for Newton. Schafer went five innings and gave up six hits, four runs — one earned — and three walks while striking out five; Bierman went two innings and gave up one walk and struck out one.
North Clay 15, Okawville 0
North Clay defeated Okawville, 15-0, Saturday at the Freeburg Round Robin.
Holden Clifton, Brady Ingram, Logan Fleener, Dakota Weidner, and Bryton Griffy had two hits for the Cardinals, while Collyn Ballard and Donnie Zimmerman had one. Ballard and Ingram hit doubles; Clifton and Weidner hit home runs.
Zimmerman also pitched, allowing one hit and zero runs with five strikeouts over four innings.
North Clay 15, Freeburg 5
North Clay defeated Freeburg, 15-5, Saturday at the Freeburg Round Robin.
Collyn Ballard, Logan Fleener, Carson Burkett, Dakota Weidner, and Bryton Griffy had two hits for the Cardinals, while Holden Clifton and Brady Ingram had one hit.
Burkett and Griffy pitched for North Clay. Burkett went 4 1/3 innings and gave up nine hits, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out three; Griffy went 1 2/3 innings, giving up zero hits, zero runs, and one walk while striking out five.
South Central 14, Vienna 8
South Central defeated Vienna, 14-8, Saturday at the Edwards County Round Robin.
Aidan Dodson had three hits for the Cougars, while Chase Thompson, Andrew Magnus, and Brandt Hiestand had two, and Anthony Buonaura, Ethan Dunn, and Ethan Watwood had one.
Watwood and Dunn saw time on the mound for South Central. Watwood went two innings and gave up eight hits, eight runs — seven earned — and one walk while striking out three; Dunn went five innings and gave up one hit, zero runs, and four walks while striking out four.
South Central 8, Edwards County 0
South Central defeated Edwards County, 8-0, Saturday at the Edwards County Round Robin.
Chase Thompson had three hits for the Cougars, while Andrew Magnus, Aidan Dodson, Beau Jolliff, Brandt Hiestand, and Spencer Johannes had one.
Buonaura, Ethan Watwood, and Ethan Dunn saw time on the mound for South Central. Buonaura went 4 2/3 innings and gave up four hits and one walk while striking out 11; Watwood went 1 1/3 innings and struck out three, and Dunn went one inning and gave up one hit.
Neoga 8, Tuscola 4
Neoga defeated Tuscola, 8-4, on Friday.
Ryan Koester had three hits for the Indians, while Luke Romack, Kaden Young, and Malachi Staszak had two, and Brady Reynolds had one. Reynolds and Staszak hit doubles.
Reynolds, Quintin Richards, Bryar Hennesay, and Young pitched for Neoga. Reynolds went three innings and allowed five hits, one unearned run, and one walk while striking out four. Richards pitched two innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs while striking out three. Hennesay pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up one hit and three walks while striking out four, and Young pitched one inning, giving up one walk and striking out one.
BOYS TENNIS
Newton 6, Paris 3
Newton defeated Paris, 6-3, on Friday in a Little Illini Conference match.
SINGLE
In singles competition, Ben Street defeated Fox Woods, 6-1, 6-1. Isaac Street defeated Chance Westerfield, 6-4, 6-3. Kayden Schackmann defeated Harris Romero, 6-3, 6-3, and Luke Weber defeated Cooper Kuglin, 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES
In doubles competition, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Woods and Westerfield, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0, and Gianvito Romito and Weber defeated Kuglin and Hudson David, 6-1, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.