BASEBALL
Effingham 13, Charleston 4
Effingham defeated Charleston, 13-4, Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Quest Hull had five hits, Jack Harper had three, Gauge Massey, Gabe Eaton, Camden Raddatz had two, and Kaiden Nichols, Max Hardiek, Myles Maxedon, and Joe Matteson had one. Raddatz hit a double, and Harper and Hull hit home runs.
Josh McDevitt and Andrew Donaldson pitched for the Hearts. McDevitt threw six innings and allowed no hits, no earned runs, and three walks with 15 strikeouts; Donaldson pitched one inning and allowed two hits and one earned run.
Charleston 3, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to Charleston, 3-2, Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Kaiden Nichols, Gauge Massey, Jack Harper, Quest Hull, and Myles Maxedon had one hit.
Brayden Pals pitched for the Hearts. He threw six innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and two hits with 11 strikeouts.
Shelbyville 11, St. Anthony 7
St. Anthony fell to Shelbyville, 11-7, Saturday.
Eli Levitt had two hits, while Beau Adams, Colton Fearday, Will Hoene, Angelo Mendella, Brady Hatton, Connor Roepke, and Brock Fearday had one. Roepke hit a double, and Mendella hit a home run.
Newton 10, Olney Richland County 0
Newton defeated Olney Richland County, 10-0, Saturday.
Ben Meinhart, Isaac Flowers, and Owen Mahaffey had two hits, while Mason Mulvey, Mason Schafer, and Gus Bierman had one. Flowers, Meinhart, and Mulvey hit doubles.
Mahaffey also pitched for the Eagles. He threw five innings and allowed one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.
Wesclin 9, South Central 3
South Central fell to Wesclin, 9-3, Saturday at the Centralia Baseball Tournament.
Chase Thompson had two hits, while Andrew Magnus and Brandt Hiestand had one. Magnus hit one double, and Thompson hit two.
SOFTBALL
Newton 10, Effingham 5
Newton defeated Effingham, 10-5, Saturday in the championship game at the Robinson Tournament.
Addy O'Dell had two hits, while Allie Stanley, Bailee Frichtl, Sally Mahaffey, Camryn Martin, and Avery Mulvey had one. O'Dell hit one double.
As for the Hearts, Daelyn Dunston and Jennifer Jamison had two hits, while Abby Cunningham, Tori Budde, Saige Althoff, and Jerzi Bierman had one. Jamison and Budde hit doubles.
Effingham 11, Robinson 6
Effingham defeated Robinson, 11-6 Saturday at the Robinson Tournament.
Saige Althoff had three hits, Grace Bushur, Sydney Donaldson, and Daelyn Dunston had two, and Abby Cunningham, Jennifer Jamison, and Sawyer Althoff had one. Bushur and Jamison hit triples.
Effingham 11, Fairfield 2
Effingham defeated Fairfield, 11-2, Saturday at the Robinson Tournament.
Grace Bushur had three hits, Riley Cunningham and Abby Cunningham had two, and Jennifer Jamison, Sawyer Althoff, and Daelyn Dunston had one. Abby Cunningham, Grace Bushur, and Jamison hit doubles, and Riley Cunningham hit a home run.
Newton 5, Charleston 2
Newton defeated Charleston, 5-2, Saturday at the Robinson Tournament.
Addy O'Dell and Ava Kessler had two hits, while Kayla N. Kocher, Lexie Grove, and Amber Russell had one. Kessler hit one double.
Kocher and Amelia Collins pitched for the Lady Eagles. Kocher threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and no earned runs with 11 strikeouts; Collins threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and no earned runs with one strikeout.
Newton 2, Hutsonville-Palestine 1
Newton defeated Hutsonville-Palestine, 2-1, Saturday at the Robinson Tournament.
Addy O'Dell and Allie Stanley had two hits for the Lady Eagles. O'Dell hit two doubles.
Kayla N. Kocher and Emma Kidwell pitched for Newton. Kocher threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed one hit, no earned runs, and one walk with 10 strikeouts; Kidwell pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits while striking out one.
Effingham 7, Charleston 1
Effingham defeated Charleston, 7-1, Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Abby Cunningham had three hits, while Grace Bushur, Riley Cunningham, Sydney Donaldson, Jennifer Jamison, Tori Budde, and Sawyer Althoff had one. Riley Cunningham hit a home run.
Saige Althoff pitched for the Hearts. She threw seven innings and allowed six hits and no earned runs while striking out six.
