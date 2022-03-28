BASEBALL
Breese Central 3, St. Anthony 2
St. Anthony fell to Breese Central, 3-2, on Saturday.
Brock Fearday went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs (1-1), while Brady Hatton went 1-for-1. They were the only St. Anthony players to record hits in the game.
Eli Levitt got the start on the mound for St. Anthony. He went four innings and gave up three hits and three unearned runs while walking three and striking out five. Hatton also pitched. He threw two innings and gave up zero hits and zero runs while striking out one.
North Clay 15, Odin 5
North Clay defeated Odin, 15-5, in the first game of the North Clay Round Robin on Saturday.
Holden Clifton went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, and two doubles, and Dakota Weidner went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI for the Lady Cardinals (4-1). Collyn Ballard, Donnie Zimmerman, Brady Ingram, Logan Fleener, Carson Burkett, Layton Dawkins, and Bryton Griffy also collected hits for North Clay.
Breese Mater Dei 15, South Central 5
South Central fell to Breese Mater Dei, 15-5, on Saturday.
Aiden Dodson, Anthony Buonaura, Beau Jolliff, Andrew Magnus, Ethan Dunn, and Ethan Watwood all collected hits for the Cougars (0-2).
BOYS TENNIS
Metamora Tournament
Teutopolis competed in the Metamora Tournament on Saturday.
In singles matches, Paul Niemerg fell to Belleville East's RJ Miksell, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round; lost to Carbondale's Kabeer Ahuja, 6-1, 6-4 in the consolation round, and lost to Quincy's Gavin Wang, 6-1, 6-0 in his second consolation match.
Carter Davidson also competed, falling to Morton's Cameron Myers, 6-0, 6-0 in his first round match and then to Ottawa's Sebastian Cabrera, 6-1, 6-2 in a consolation match.
As for doubles matches, Josh Habing and Kolten Tabbert lost to Metamora's Nate Geurink and Griffin Hammond, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round, and then to Ottawa's Logan Goetsch and Daniel Reinhardt, 6-3, 6-2 in the consolation round.
Ethan Thoele and Colin Habing also competed in doubles for the Wooden Shoes, defeating Quincy's Jaydon Nguyen and Preston Trinh, 7-6, 6-2 in the first round; Metamora's Cole Morris and Hudson Shaw, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round, before falling to Belleville East's Aiden Gillen and Roman Mills, 6-3, 6-0.
SOFTBALL
Woodford County 18, Altamont 4
Altamont fell to Woodford County, 18-4, in the second game of the Cardinal Classic in Georgetown, Kentucky, on Saturday.
Ellie McManaway finished 2-for-3 with two runs, and Bailey Teasley finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one double for the Lady Indians (0-3). Peyton Osteen, Grace Lemke, Ana Fulk, and Brianna Grunloh also collected hits for Altamont.
Scott County 11, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Scott County, 11-0, in the third game of the Cardinal Classic.
Ellie McManaway, Peyton Osteen, Bailey Teasley, Grace Lemke, and Lanie Tedrick all collected hits for the Lady Indians (0-4).
Ryle 19, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Ryle, 19-0, in the fourth game of the Cardinal Classic.
The Lady Indians (0-5) were no-hit in the game.
Casey-Westfield 11, South Central 1
South Central softball fell to Casey-Westfield, 11-1, in the first game of the Casey-Westfield Tournament on Saturday.
Brooklyn Garrett, Laney Webster, Kaitlyn Swift, and Ella Watwood had hits for the Lady Cougars (1-1). Swift had the lone RBI for South Central.
South Central 17, Oakwood 8
South Central defeated Oakwood, 17-8, in the second game of the tournament.
Taegan Webster, Brooklyn Garrett, Laney Webster, Lily Malone, Abi Shuler, Kyra Swift, Kaitlyn Swift, Ella Watwood, and Bryleigh Timmons all had hits for the Lady Cougars (2-1).
South Central 7, Champaign Central 1
South Central defeated Champaign Central, 7-1, in the third game of the day.
Taegan Webster, Brooklyn Garrett, Laney Webster, Lily Malone, Kyra Swift, Kaitlyn Swift, Ella Watwood, and Ryleigh Swartzlander all had hits for the Lady Cougars (3-1).
